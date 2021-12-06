The surge in COVID-19 cases remains as dangerous as ever in New Mexico.
The state Department of Health reported New Mexico added 3,794 cases in a three-day period, including 177 in Santa Fe County. There also were 12 more deaths in recent days, bringing the statewide total to 5,419 since the virus first came to New Mexico about 21 months ago.
Five of the fatalities were in Bernalillo County. Two others were from Valencia County.
Bernalillo County also dominated the newly diagnosed cases, reporting 1,326 from Saturday through Monday. Doña Ana County added 602 and Valencia County 222. San Juan and Sandoval counties each reported 218.
But other, more rural areas also are struggling to quell the virus. Rio Arriba County reported 65 and Taos County had 69.
Hospitalizations remain high: the Department of Health said 632 people have been admitted with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.