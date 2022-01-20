New Mexico recorded 6,010 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, snapping the state's daily record set just a day earlier, according to the Department of Health.

The state also had 24 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths, including a Santa Fe woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Santa Fe County had 515 new cases of the virus — also a daily record.

Other counties with high numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 1,549; Doña Ana, 615; Sandoval, 486; Valencia, 419; San Juan, 353; Eddy, 244; McKinley, 234; Chaves, 218; Lea, 172; Rio Arriba, 144; Los Alamos, 128; Otero, 113; Lincoln, 110; and San Miguel, 100.

The other deaths involved four people in Bernalillo County; three in Valencia; two each in Curry, Doña Ana, Otero and Sandoval; and one each in Colfax, Lincoln, McKinley, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Socorro, Taos and Torrance.

The state's seven-day positivity rate was 28.7 percent, and its total number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 6,229. The state has recorded 431,887 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, 712 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications, the highest number since mid-December.

Cleve Spence

trump's crowd: facts, science, truth doesn't matter! no way they are going to get vaccinated or wear mask!

Sabine Strohem

Keep getting covid science deniers. You might as well do your part this way. Get some antibodies.

Emily Koyama

Read my post below. And avail yourself of new scientific information, instead of relying on the same old bs comments.

Michael Kiley

Calling out all the FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND vaxmask deniers. (That may seem a big number, but 1.4 million New Mexicans have been vaccinated.) Now, we have a big crisis due not to poor foresight, but to MUTATION. No one knew the damage the vaxmask deniers would do by creating a reservoir of COVID 1.0 so the virus could mutate. TWICE. So try to outrace the train running down the tracks: the thirty deaths each day are 90% UNVACCINATED New Mexicans. 30 deaths a day from guns or cars or drugs would have us kneeling in the streets to beg for mercy. I say, do what California cities did, and require vaccination cards to enter every indoor place--schools, restaurants, worksites, GROCERY STORES. Let's see how long that Trump insanity infection lasts when you must be vaccinated to buy food.

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

Oh....My..GOD! The vaccinations mean nothing anymore.

Angel Ortiz

Nope. Rip off your masks and run free pal

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

You mean like in the UK? "England's Plan B measures are to end from next Thursday, with mandatory face coverings in public places and Covid passports both dropped, Boris Johnson has announced.

The prime minister also said the government would immediately drop its advice for people to work from home."

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-60047438

Emily Koyama

And, a new study suggests that people who have previously had covid and were never vaccinated are less likely to get get covid again, or pass it on to others....

So basically this would mean that if you are vaccinated, you are more likely to be a vector and pass it on to others whether they are vaccinated or not.

Now this is just one study, but we are still learning about this virus, and how vaccinated or non vaccinated people affect the spread, or how effective mask wearing may or may not be, and yet we still have the usual players coming here and commenting about how the anti-vaxers and anti-maskers are out there killing everybody, and should not avail themselves of medical care when they get sick, etc etc.

Data still shows that if you are vaccinated you are less likely to get very sick, But I think there is still a lot we don't know about this disease and I think a lot of people might be eating crow later on down the road.

I am fully vaccinated and boosted, But I still have reservations about the possible long term side effects of the vaccine.

