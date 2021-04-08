People who are at least 60 years old can schedule their own vaccine appointments under a new policy announced Thursday by the state Department of Health.
Those who want to make appointments must be registered on the Health Department's website, vaccinenm.org.
To set up an appointment, log in to the website using the confirmation code and date of birth. Then choose a location and select an available time.
Event codes for New Mexicans 60 and older are no longer required, though they are required for younger residents.
“We are pleased to offer increased scheduling flexibility for our seniors,” said Health Department Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said in a statement. “And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older.”
If users don't find an available appointment, they should check back again. Providers are continually updating their appointment schedules.
Seniors and those with disabilities can call 1-800-432-2080 for help with registration and scheduling.
So far, more than half of New Mexicans who are 16 and older have received at least one shot, and nearly a third are fully vaccinated.
