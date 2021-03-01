Compared to the dark days of the fall and winter, COVID-19 has slowed to a crawl in New Mexico. The state Department of Health reported just 166 new coronavirus cases Monday, with just two in Santa Fe County.
Thirteen people in the state were added to the fatality list, however, including a woman in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
Only 186 people were hospitalized with COVID in the state's hospitals, and even the state's two largest counties — Bernalillo (55) and Doña Ana (38) — had relatively small case counts on Monday.
