Six-hundred forty-seven more New Mexicans contracted the coronavirus and three people have died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health said in report released Monday after a two-day delay.
State health officials are no longer releasing daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays, likely explaining the significant spike in the number of new cases.
Seventeen of the new cases were in Santa Fe County.
The COVID-19 fatalities were two men and one woman. They hailed from Eddy, San Juan and Lea counties. New Mexico has seen 3,979 COVID-19 deaths since the crisis began.
New Mexico's hospitalizations are rising — after many days in double figures, the state said 101 people have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.