A Santa Fe County woman in her 70s was among the most recent victims of COVID-19, according to a report released Monday by the state Department of Health.

The woman had been hospitalized. She was among 26 people who died after contracting the coronavirus. Ten were from Bernalillo County.

The state added 3,245 new cases in its report covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday. But New Mexico’s seven-day positivity rate continues to fall and is now at 15.7 percent.

Santa Fe County reported 154 new cases over the weekend, an average of about 51 per day.

There were 403 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

Prisons in the state continue to consistently produce new cases. There were 108 reported Monday, including 13 among Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe.

