The state Department of Health reported 206 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, including 14 in Santa Fe County, to bring the statewide total to 28,692.
Bernalillo County had the most new infections with 40, while Doña Ana County added 39 and Chaves County had 33.
The state also reported five additional deaths from COVID-19. In all, 870 people in New Mexico have died of the disease.
On Saturday, 72 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state and 16,211 people have been designated as recovered by the Department of Health.
