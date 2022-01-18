The holiday weekend brought no respite from the COVID-19 onslaught, and four-day figures from the state Department of Health revealed a pandemic in full roar.
New Mexico recorded 21,305 new coronavirus cases Saturday through Tuesday, a four-day count that averages to about 5,326 cases per day.
Also, the state said there were 32 additional deaths, including a woman in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had suffered from underlying conditions and was a resident of the Bee Hive Homes facility in Edgewood.
State officials have warned the public the crest of the most recent COVID-19 outbreak may not be seen for weeks, making Tuesday's report for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend unsurprising, though still troubling.
Santa Fe County is a particular hotspot.
There were 1,806 cases in the county during the four-day reporting period, an average of about 451 per day. Those numbers are easily the worst since the crisis began in March 2020.
Of state ZIP codes with the highest numbers of cases, Santa Fe's 87507 was second-worst, at 816.
Bernalillo County reported 6,110 cases and Doña Ana County 2,867. Those counties and Sandoval (1,844) were the only areas that had more cases than Santa Fe County.
With hospitals at capacity throughout the state, the Department of Health said 624 people are hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.
The state's seven-day positivity rate is now at 28.7 percent.
New Mexico has seen 420,192 cases of the coronavirus and suffered 6,177 deaths.
