New Mexico recorded 384 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, according to the Department of Health.

The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 107; Cibola, 48; Santa Fe, 45; and Sandoval, 32.

Four deaths occurred in Bernalillo County; three in San Juan; two in Chaves; and one each in Doña Ana, Grant, Lea, Luna and McKinley.

The number of New Mexico deaths related to COVID-19 rose to 7,040, while the number of cases reported statewide amid the pandemic reached 514,901.

As of Thursday, 161 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

The state's seven-day positivity rate  — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 4.8 percent.

