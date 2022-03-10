editor's pick N.M. records 384 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths The New Mexican Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Mexico recorded 384 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, according to the Department of Health.The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 107; Cibola, 48; Santa Fe, 45; and Sandoval, 32.Four deaths occurred in Bernalillo County; three in San Juan; two in Chaves; and one each in Doña Ana, Grant, Lea, Luna and McKinley.The number of New Mexico deaths related to COVID-19 rose to 7,040, while the number of cases reported statewide amid the pandemic reached 514,901.As of Thursday, 161 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.The state's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 4.8 percent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Read the E-edition Read Pasatiempo Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. See the most recent Pasatiempo See the most recent Home magazine Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman charged with murder in crash that killed Santa Fe officer, retired firefighterAffidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged kidnapper ended in fatal collisionDeadly shooting Monday involved two Santa Fe city workersLas Vegas, N.M., retailer marks 65 years working at same storeSanta Fe man ferries Ukrainians to safety across the Polish borderSuspect arrested in fatal shooting near midtown intersectionFatal shooting case in Santa Fe moved to higher court'Mighty Midgets' reflect 60 years after one of the most famous games in historyCourt documents detail of deadly chase, collisionGovernor signs bill cutting $400 million in taxes Images Videos CommentedSanta Fe police officer, another driver killed in I-25 chase (82)Deadly shooting Monday involved two Santa Fe city workers (62)Woman charged with murder in crash that killed Santa Fe officer, retired firefighter (48)Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged kidnapper ended in fatal collision (47)N.M. cruises ahead on electric car charging stations (37)Still no arrest in fatal crash as police comb through evidence (36)Leger Fernández targeted by Pence's new PAC (35)Homewise's plan for South Meadows Road lot sparks discussion (29)Santa Fe man tackles suspected car burglar, held him until police came (29)Ronchetti steps up damage control after poor finish at GOP convention (24)Albuquerque police arrest teen accused in fatal shooting (23)Gas prices rise, and it could get worse (23)Insiders: Secret justice system didn't deliver (23)Deaths of cops raise questions about justice for all (20)South Meadows Road project will help people find homes (19)DA's 'restorative justice' for Plaza criminals restored nothing (32)Fatal shooting case in Santa Fe moved to higher court (17)Sen. Ivey-Soto faces inquiry on harassment claim (17)Considering inflation, gasoline isn't that expensive (15)State Supreme Court: Grand juries can’t challenge virus orders (15)Gov. OKs budget, but vetoes funds for lawmakers' pet projects (14)Incensed New Mexico legislators debating override attempt (14)City names 2 finalists for Santa Fe police chief (14)Welcome to Ukraine: From `The Day After' to Groundhog Day (13)Technical problems disrupt GOP pick of candidates for June primary (11)Longtime Santa Fe shop Jurassic Pets moves to Camino Carlos Rey location (11)Some retirees get more help at the Capitol than others (11)Court documents detail of deadly chase, collision (11)Santa Fe man ferries Ukrainians to safety across the Polish border (11)Here's how to honor former Mayor Gonzales (11)Feds look to replace derogatory word in public place names (11)Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near midtown intersection (11)New Mexico School for the Arts students hold rally over lack of representation, culture in school (10)Gas prices are soaring — help people pay them (10)Governor signs bill to tighten gun laws, address violent crime (10)Governor signs bill expanding New Mexico free college program (10)At nominating convention, NM Dems prep for midterms (10)Voters complain of harassment, intimidation by group that says it's auditing 2020 election (10)Woman whose son died in Albuquerque shooting seeks House seat (10)Shooting victim’s fiancée says, ‘He wasn’t a fighter’ (9)N.M. utility regulators rebut AG's claims over rejected PNM merger (9)Albuquerque police identify slain high school student; no one has been arrested (10)Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation (9)Biden rises to the moment in a time of uncertainty (9)Governor signs bill cutting $400 million in taxes (8)Navajo energy company invests in carbon capture effort (8)Rabbi tells Santa Fe audience about life in Ukraine (8)New Mexico gov. urges State Investment Council to divest of Russian assets after invasion (8)Padre Martínez's influence went far beyond his role in church (8)PNM accused of attempting to overcharge customers; utility denies claim (8)State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks (7)14-year high gas price record falls in New Mexico (7)Colorado, Las Cruces turn to ice-fishing tents to house homeless (7)Governor signs bill slashing interest rates for small loans (7)Scrase: 'Respite' from COVID-19 likely temporary (7)Opponents of plutonium shipments to petition New Mexico governor (7)'Mighty Midgets' reflect 60 years after one of the most famous games in history (7)Bill would prohibit U.S. funds for spent nuclear fuel storage (7)So much for being able to run an election (7)Santa Fe Plaza needs a makeover (7)Zelenskyy makes plea to U.S. Congress: 'Close the skies or give us planes' (7)Governor signs education bills to raise teacher pay, keep them in classrooms (7)Musician, teacher remembered as pillar of community (7)Sen. Luján says it's 'an absolute honor to be back' as he returns to U.S. Senate (6)Desecration of monuments? Webber's one to talk (6)GOP seeks to end Russian oil imports, boost production (6)Las Vegas, N.M., retailer marks 65 years working at same store (6)Lujan Grisham, other Dem governors urge Congress to suspend federal gas tax (6)As bombs fly, people can help in the crisis (6)Ukrainians in New Mexico distressed by Russian invasion (9)CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks (5)Santa Fe council brings the world home; it's closer than you think (5)Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails (5)South side needs both park and housing (5)Immediate action needed on housing (5)Rape victim sues Abq. over rape kit backlog (5)The Legislature unites to take on the governor (5)Plot against Michigan gov. Whitmer underlines growing abuse of women officials (5)Officer staffing a top issue for police chief finalists (5)She had ketchup in her veins and goodness in her heart (5)Horsemen could have Hollywood ending to season (5)Santa Fe police honor guard stands watch over fallen officer (5)Governor announces plans for hydrogen aircraft plant in Albuquerque (5)High gases prices are helping oil companies (5)Americans have short memories; that's too bad (4)Survey shows chasm on COVID-19 between political affiliations (4)Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office: Man suspected of two carjackings evades law enforcement after chase (4)Essential workers need affordable homes (4)Surprises emerge on filing deadline for New Mexico legislative seats (4)Santa Fe County bars two fire volunteers who refuse vaccine (4)Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter (4)After long, contentious meeting, Planning Commission delays vote on South Meadows project (4)City Councilor Rivera running for County Commission (4)Yes, Plaza needs to be refreshed (4)New Mexico Supreme Court finds stream rule unconstitutional (4)Labor activist, historian remembered as 'troublemaker for good' (4)Voter harassment has come to N.M. (4)Getting immersed in a Dutch master (4)Experienced incumbent takes on energetic young challenger in Española mayor's race (4)Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital (4) COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Some retirees get more help at the Capitol than others Rescue Report Blind older cat travels long road to find home in Colorado Ringside Seat DNA from pickup key to solving fatal hit-and-run Magic table Lasagna brings Italian, Southwest flavors together
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.