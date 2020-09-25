New Mexico could begin receiving prescription drug imports from Canada by next year under new rules approved by the Food and Drug Administration to offer patients lower-priced medications.
New Mexico is one of five states that passed laws that allow the establishment of required programs for importing prescription drugs from Canada.
Health officials, state lawmakers and the governor strongly backed the legislation earlier this year, saying a lower-cost option was needed in a state that’s one of the poorest in the country and where a growing elderly population sees an increasing demand for prescription drugs.
On Friday, they applauded the FDA for moving ahead with an executive order that President Donald Trump issued in July to open the door to Canadian prescription drug imports.
State Sen. Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, said having a more affordable choice is important during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Particularly now with people who lost their jobs, and I think people’s incomes are down, and they’re scared,” said Papen, who co-sponsored the state legislation to allow New Mexico to participate.
But Papen also cautioned that the imported drug prices must be lower for the program to have any value.
“If it turns out that’s what really happens, that’s a good thing,” she said. “If they’re not cheaper, well, there’s no point in doing that.”
The U.S. has some of the highest drug prices in the world, largely because the free market dictates costs. Drugs are cheaper north of the border because the Canadian government sets price caps.
The state Department of Health is developing a program that involves studying how imported drugs can be offered safely and affordably to New Mexicans, said David Morgan, the agency’s spokesman.
An outline of the program must be submitted by Dec. 15 to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, Morgan said, adding that the public will have a chance to comment on the program before then.
Papen said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked her to sponsor the bill because she felt it was something New Mexico needed.
New Mexico’s over-60 population is growing and is expected to comprise 30 percent of the state’s residents by 2030, according to an HHS report.
Meanwhile, the state was ranked 37th nationally for overall health by the United Health Foundation in its 2019 ratings.
Both trends point to an increased demand for affordable medicine.
"The governor pushed for and prioritized the passage of a prescription drug importation law in New Mexico because she understands that too many New Mexico families simply can't afford necessary medications,” said Nora Meyers Sackett, spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office.
Importing prescription drugs from Canada will reduce costs for New Mexicans and be another step toward making health care as accessible and affordable as possible, Sackett added.
The HHS final rule noted that the agency is unable to make any estimates about savings because it doesn’t know which drugs will be imported.
People will not be allowed to buy drugs from Canada on their own but must rely on state-run programs.
Current federal plans call for a Canadian vendor exporting drugs to a U.S. wholesaler under contract with a state like New Mexico. Pharmacies in the future will be able to import drugs directly from Canada, the rule says.
The pharmaceutical industry has long fought efforts to allow imported drugs, arguing that it would disrupt the nation’s supply chain and make it easier for unsafe or counterfeit medications to enter the market.
Others say the industry doesn’t want to compete with lower-priced imports.
Any drug-import program that New Mexico establishes must meet federal safety laws, Morgan said.
Papen said no one will know how beneficial a Canadian import program will be for New Mexico until it is up and running.
"Bottom line is we'll see how it plays out," Papen said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.