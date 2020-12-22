New Mexico's drop below 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases lasted all of one day.
The state announced 1,272 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, up from Monday's count of 826. That had been the lowest number since Nov. 1, when COVID-19 began sweeping through the state.
However, Santa Fe County's totals continue to fall. On Tuesday, the area reported just 23 cases.
Two county residents — a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s — were among 23 state residents who died, according to the state.
Three men incarcerated in New Mexico prisons also succumbed to the disease. Two were housed at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility near Los Lunas, and one was held at the Northwestern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Milan.
The state's hospitalization count, while high, also continues to dip. On Tuesday, 810 people were in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19. That's about 100 fewer patients than the state reported about a month ago.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This all just a "magic numbers" game. Yesterday, less Covid, because they tested less. Today, more Covid, because they did 2,000 more tests. Yesterday was "good news", but today wasn't "bad news"; instead we had "good news" because the SFe Covid number went down. This is not reporting, its "happy times" led by our "wonderful Governor".
give it a rest
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.