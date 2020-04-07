The Governor's Office announced another death and more than 100 new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday.
A Bernalillo County man in his 30s died Monday after contracting the virus. He had underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.
Thirteen people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
One hundred and nine new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 794. Two of the new cases were in Santa Fe County, which had a total of 66.
New cases also were reported at La Vida Llena nursing home in Albuquerque, where 24 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The state Department of Health has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases at San Felipe and Zia pueblos in Sandoval County. Fifty-two people have tested positive at San Felipe and 31 at Zia.
As of Tuesday, 51 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, while 171 had recovered.
