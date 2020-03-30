Twenty-seven New Mexico county clerks sent an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday asking to be able to conduct the June primary election by mail ballots to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
The clerks said in their request that it was impossible to carry out a normal election during the pandemic, and that to do so would “violate their oath of office in order to protect the health and safety of their community.”
“This court is the last resort to both conduct a lawful election and preserve the public health,” the petition said.
The petition was submitted by Tonya Noonan Herring, general counsel for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who said he worked on it in his capacity as an attorney.
“If we don’t do something, people will die,” Ivey-Soto said in an interview Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.