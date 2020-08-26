New Mexico cities and counties have applied for a significantly higher amount of stimulus funding than the state has allocated for local government and small business grants.
The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has received 83 applications for local government grants totaling $191.7 million, according to a Department of Finance and Administration presentation released Wednesday.
The state had only set aside $100 million in federal stimulus funding to pay back cities and counties for their coronavirus-related spending.
Meanwhile, the state received 66 applications for small business grants, totaling $106.9 million, according to the presentation prepared for a Legislative Finance Committee meeting. The state had set aside only $50 million in stimulus funding for those grants.
State officials sent application forms to local governments in July, giving them until Aug. 7 to request reimbursements for money they’ve spent in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has planned to scrutinize local governments' compliance with COVID-19 public health orders as it decides how to dole out the aid.
On the application, cities and counties were asked how they’ve been affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns, how they’ve tried to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and how they’ve implemented the state’s public health restrictions, among other questions.
Cities and counties requested funding for coronavirus-related expenses such as senior meal programs, equipment upgrades, personal protective gear, equipment sanitization, and housing assistance, according to the presentation.
The small business applications included funding requests for expenditures in areas such as employee wages, rent, personal protective gear and technological improvements. Local governments will administer the small business grants.
Separately, the state has approved allocating $28 million in COVID-related stimulus funds to 21 tribes and pueblos in New Mexico, according to the presentation.
