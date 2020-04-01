As the state begins to prepare for the front end of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health reported Wednesday another person has died from the respiratory disease and the number of positives rose to 363 statewide.
The Sandoval County woman who died was in her 90s with an underlying medical condition, the Governor's Office announced. COVID-19 has taken the lives of six New Mexicans.
Santa Fe County accounted for six of the 48 new cases announced Wednesday.
In a troubling but not altogether unexpected development, the number people currently hospitalized rose to 31, something state health officials and the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said they feared in a briefing Tuesday as they discussed an expected rise in cases overall and those needing critical care.
The number doesn't include New Mexicans who've tested positive and may have been transferred out of state; nor people from other states who are hospitalized here.
Twenty-six people are listed as having recovered by the Department of Health.
Twenty-one of the state's 33 counties now have residents who have tested positive. Bernalillo County has the most, with 148. Santa Fe County is at 48, with San Juan County at 37.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Cases rise once again ? Is if they are going to fall within now and at least the next month. Oh well I guess that's better than "skyrocketing" and "exploding" as The New Mexican reported on the weekend. Not the best choice of word to describe a growth rate that was entirely expected, in any event.
Gene, I actually kind of agree with what you say. Headlines tend to be sensationalism.
Somebody in the Government, or the Media, really needs to look at the Covid numbers for Dona Ana County vs Santa Fe County. The Dona Ana number is 3 times better than Sfe County. There has got to be a reason for this. Santa Fe County is the worst in the state, so we need to GET ON this. We are doing something VERY WRONG... The Governor, Dept of Health, and the Media need to get on this, now!!
Suggestion, start at the grocery stores, where Sfe delivers the people to the virus.
Perhaps the Governor, her staff, and the Cabinet, need to buy their own groceries, and get the idea of what we are dealing with here.
That sounds a little ridiculous. Groceries?
