The state added 381 new COVID-19 cases over the Memorial Day weekend, according to statistics provided after a three-day reporting lull.
The Department of Health also said two people whose deaths were not previously reported died from COVID-19 in the past 30 days. The fatalities included a woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County and a man in his 80s from Lea County.
Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Santa Fe County from Saturday to Tuesday.
Hospitalizations continue to fall in New Mexico; the state said there were only 105 people in the state's hospitals Tuesday.
Meanwhile, New Mexico is nearing the 56 percent mark for those who have been fully vaccinated. More than 65 percent have had at least one COVID-19 inoculation. Twenty-one percent of those ages 12 to 15 also have received their first dose.
