To make sure there's no question about it, Garcia Street Books owner Jean Devine put a sign on her shop door: "Wear your mask!"
Devine said her customers comply. If they don't have a mask, she gives them one, which is necessary only four or five times a week, she said. It's no hassle.
"We're not having any challenge with that," Devine said. "People are very kind and understanding."
State officials advised in a news conference Wednesday that business owners should avoid enforcing mask rules or seeking proof from customers of their vaccinations. The risk of conflict outweighs any benefit of enforcement, they said.
"The pandemic is not over. So we have to keep up the full-court press here," said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the state Human Services Department. Unvaccinated people should wear masks, he added.
On the other hand, Scrase said, ordering someone to put on a mask is not worth a clash. "We don't want to put business people [in the role] as gatekeepers for the public health order," he said.
The state's color-coded system of county performance in combating the coronavirus generally yielded good news Wednesday. Scrase said 32 of the state's 33 counties are now at the turquoise level, which means they have low risk of coronavirus spread and can allow businesses to operate under the state's least-restrictive public health measures.
One county remained in the green zone, just a step down from turquoise. That was Chaves County, which didn't take the distinction with good humor.
State Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who represents Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties, said in a statement: “The people of Chaves County respect community, freedom, and liberty. Despite continually outperforming other counties in key COVID-19 metrics, our county remains singled out as the most restricted in the state."
Pirtle wrote in the statement that his counties' residents "vote for leaders who have a spine and are willing to stand up to this Governor's all-out power grab."
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email that Pirtle's statement merited no response. She went on to say, "vaccines are easy, safe, and effective, and we encourage all New Mexicans, including the Senator's community members, to protect themselves. … I hope the Senator will do the same."
Lujan Grisham’s office announced last week that in most cases, fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in public places — both indoors and outdoors. The city of Santa Fe late last week also revised its mask-wearing guidelines to align with the state's.
However, masks must be worn in schools, health care centers, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, as well as while riding public transportation.
School staffers, students and visitors must wear them except when eating or drinking.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot in the two-dose series of coronavirus vaccines, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Tracie Collins, secretary of the state Department of Health, said 63.4 percent of New Mexico residents 16 and older have had at least one shot. Collins encouraged primary care doctors to call patients and ask them to get vaccinated and to vaccinate patients who visit their offices for other reasons.
Ryan Stewart, secretary of the state Public Education Department, said only two schools have had mandatory closures because of coronavirus outbreaks — Eldorado High School in Albuquerque and Yucca Middle School in Clovis. Forty schools called for voluntary closures, he said, and about 800 have remained open.
Returning to the classroom has delighted people, he said. "It's been a pleasure to see the joy on the faces of our students and the faces of our educators."
Scrase said one coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, or the British variant, is the most worrisome in the state. That variant spreads easily, he said, and if a person is not wearing a mask, they are 10 times more likely to become infected.
Between April 3 and May 1, 275 people in New Mexico contracted the British variant, far more than those who were infected by other variants combined.
