More than half of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, marking another milestone in the state's quest to reach herd immunity.
As of Thursday, 51 percent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated and 62.3 percent had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health.
The state plans to end its color-coded system for determining a county's level of COVID-19 restrictions once 60 percent of eligible residents have been inoculated.
“We’re well on our way to 60% fully vaccinated — and a long-awaited reopening,” Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.
The state on Thursday reported 202 new cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Santa Fe County had 10 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 73, San Juan County recorded 32 and Torrance County logged 18.
The virus has infected 200,432 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,112 deaths, including 145 Santa Fe County residents.

