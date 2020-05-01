If you listen closely, you can almost hear the hiss on the grill.
Even before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signaled the easing of some COVID-19-related restrictions in New Mexico, roughly a dozen Santa Fe restaurants opened in the past several days, joining the new normal of curbside, takeout and delivery food service.
They had been closed for a month or more — unlike the more than 100 that tried to survive by transitioning to takeout service.
Their reasons were varied: One received a forgivable loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program; another did a renovation; others had to get back in the game to survive.
“In 23 years, we never had been closed for an extended period,” said Edwin Martinez, co-owner of Pizzeria Espiritu, which reopened Friday. “If we stay closed any longer, we could potentially go out of business. If we stay closed another month, it would be the end of us.”
The restaurant industry, like others, is beginning to emerge from a dark March and April. But that doesn't mean life will go back to normal.
Pizzeria Espiritu normally has 11 employees; only about five are coming back now. Hours are limited to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. because most of the night crew found other jobs, Martinez said.
African-Caribbean food favorite Jambo Cafe also is making a return. With its sit-down restaurant now in induced hibernation, owner and chef Ahmed Obo rolled the Jambo Hapa food truck right in front of the restaurant. In essence, it's curbside service by design, allowing Jambo to bypass the improvised awkwardness that many restaurants go through to provide food from a traditional restaurant.
The food truck's proximity to the restaurant means Jambo can use the main kitchen for prep work and simmering stews. The sandwiches are all made to order in the food truck, said Mima Obo, the owner's daughter.
“I would say it’s a lot easier,” she said. “This is something we have done before when a car drove through our restaurant a few years ago.”
Nevertheless, Jambo, like so many others, is operating in a far different manner than only two months ago: It has about 10 of its usual 20 to 25 employees working now.
Other prominent late-April returnees include The French Pastry Shop & Crêperie, which reopened Monday for takeout and curbside after co-owner Sarkis Zadeyan received a Paycheck Protection Program check in late April.
The pastry shop is paying all 17 employees with the federal funding even though only five or six are working at any time, Zadeyan said.
The restaurant is serving half its menu of pastries and the full lineup of quiches, sandwiches and soups.
The French Pastry Shop & Crêperie was one of 8,277 New Mexico businesses to received funding in the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
“I was very active about getting the PPP,” Zadeyan said. “I had a lot of employees calling me. ‘When are we going to reopen?’ Do I have any money to lend them?”
Dulce Bakery & Coffee closed March 31 and haggled for a couple of weeks for rent relief, but after learning that wasn’t coming, owners Dennis Atkins and Kirk Barnett reopened Tuesday. They normally have 14 full- and part-time employees, but now Atkins and Barnett are running the restaurant by themselves “until we figure out a way to have people here in a safe way,” Barnett said.
“We had only one option to pay rent,” Barnett said. “We decided we had to reopen.”
Plaza Café Southside will reopen May 6 after closing March 18. Owner Belinda Marshall initially timed the reopening for the end of April, which was at one point the tentative end date for the governor's business restrictions. Lujan Grisham has since extended the stay-at-home public health order to May 15, but Marshall plans to reopen with curbside service.
Plaza Café Southside will reopen with five of its usual complement of 50 employees. Marshall said she has been paying employees during the closure and raised $18,000 with a GoFundMe campaign to distribute among employees.
“We are just getting tired of being at home,” she said.
