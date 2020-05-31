Theories vary on why Mora and De Baca counties remain the only two in the state with zero confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The counties are sparsely populated.
Residents take precautions seriously.
A regional elixir bolsters respiratory health.
Some in De Baca County even wonder if an early outbreak of the virus led to herd immunity there before the illness was deemed a worldwide pandemic.
But no one knows for certain why residents of the two counties so far have avoided COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as the disease has continued to spread across New Mexico and around the globe.
“Mora is extremely rural,” acting County Manager Joy Ansley said. “There really aren’t a lot of places for people to congregate. We have very few retailers, and that also helps, as they’ve been proactive in limiting numbers and sanitizing.”
One major highway runs through the town of Mora, and the nearest freeway stretches through Wagon Mound, a village on the county’s eastern edge, giving travelers few reasons to stop, she said.
“Those reasons, combined with luck, I believe, have kept us at zero,” Ansley said.
Mora is indeed an isolated hamlet, nestled in pine-covered hills with the Sangre de Cristo Mountains as a towering backdrop. A handful of stores face the highway, forming a loose main drag within the seat of this county, which 4,500 people call home.
At Mora Valley Ranch Supply, signs on the door say the store is limited to five patrons at a time, and that anyone entering must wear a mask.
All the employees wear face coverings.
“Can I come in?” a woman asked on a recent day before being motioned to enter.
When asked why no Mora residents have tested positive, one employee pointed to his mask.
“This is why,” he said.
Another worker, Freddy Chavez, 24, described how they constantly wipe down everything with bleach. He thinks Mora being remote is the main reason it has no confirmed cases.
“We’re secluded, a small community,” Chavez said.
But other rural communities with similar populations have at least one case.
Hidalgo County, which has about 4,240 residents, has one confirmed case. Guadalupe County, with a population of about 4,340, has 20 cases.
Even Harding County, with a mere 655 residents, has one.
De Baca County, which also has kept its cases to zero, has roughly 1,800 people spread out in a sprawling rural region where ranching and farming are prevalent. Its seat is Fort Sumner, about the only town of any size in that section of New Mexico's Eastern Plains.
“We have a small population in a sizable area, and when you shut down our school, our restaurants and churches, there are few places left that many people might gather at one time,” said Scot Stinnett, chairman of the De Baca County Commission.
The local clinic reported 2,624 visits between September and January for possible flu, strep and undetermined illnesses, Stinnett said, and at one point more than 60 percent of students and teachers were out with some kind of sickness.
That has led some in the community to believe that they were somehow exposed to the coronavirus before it was widely publicized, Stinnett said.
“As the clinic administrator told us when the coronavirus outbreak took hold: ‘We have already been through our pandemic,’ ” Stinnett said. “Perhaps there are a number of people here who have built up antibodies to this virus? We’re not sure, of course, but that is one of the theories.”
The community is practicing basic social distancing but “nothing radical,” he said. The local grocery store early on limited the number of people who entered, and it restricted sales to residents of De Baca and Guadalupe counties to prevent out-of-state people from making “hoarding runs,” he said.
Masks are in use but not in great numbers, Stinnett said.
At the Mora Valley Ranch store, a couple of employees questioned whether the zero cases were a result of low testing.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard, an online site with detailed data on the virus's spread, shows 208 tests have been administered in Mora County, roughly 4 percent of the population. That’s in line with the percentage of people nationwide who have been tested, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“You see a lot of masks around town,” said Martin Duran, 49. “If you go into stores, 85 percent of people are wearing masks.”
A burly man wearing a black T-shirt, emblazoned with the name of a heavy metal band, strolled into the store, his face shrouded in a dark bandana. He bought a couple of items and jumped into a large, black pickup truck.
“The governor’s in charge — we’ve got to pay attention,” Johnny Herrera, 57, said when asked what he thought about state-ordered precautions. “We all have to do it if we want this to pass. We don’t want to drag it on.”
Up the road, a masked woman leaving a dollar store said osha tea, made from a plant that grows in the nearby mountains, is quite popular among area residents.
It’s said to boost immunity and strengthen respiratory health, said Vanessa D’Silva, 40, adding that she drinks it whenever she’s fighting a bug.
The lifestyle is healthy here, too, with people breathing fresh, high-altitude air, working outdoors and not jammed together amid tall buildings, as city dwellers are, D’Silva said.
“I’m just happy I live here,” said D’Silva, who moved to Mora from Chicago eight years ago. “It will be interesting to see if we stay corona-free for this whole pandemic.”
