Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber announced Monday the city is preparing to use dorms on the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design campus to house some of the city's homeless population as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Webber said the dorms at the midtown campus property are being renovated and already housing five homeless people. Officials hope to eventually open 150 beds in multiple buildings.
"The urgency of people who are experiencing homelessness is fairly self-evident," Webber said in a media teleconference. "The homeless shelters, through no fault of their own, are the equivalent of our hot beds, that could themselves become serious sources of concentrated sick people and easily spread disease. The priority there was pretty easy to see and understand."
Webber said midtown dorms would offer homeless people the same chance to self-isolate.
Kyra Ochoa, director of the city's Community Services Department, said it's a day-by-day consideration about who will get in, but for now, the facilities would serve the homeless.
"Department of Health has identified other facilities that they are working with partnering on for the general population, for us, we are prioritizing those with no other option at midtown," Ochoa said.
She said YouthWorks is currently supplying food to residents there.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
