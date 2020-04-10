Officials at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe told 201 employees Friday that their positions were eliminated and an additional 56 were furloughed until further notice due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
"We regret to share that this crisis has affected Meow Wolf as a business in unimaginable ways, including the temporary closure of the House of Eternal Return and subsequent loss of all associated revenue," the company said in a statement.
The company said it would provide affected artists and collaborators with "generous financial severance packages," and it coordinated with the state to offer unemployment benefits and other services.
"In fact, over a six-month period, the severance support we are providing along with aid from the State of New Mexico and federal government will add up to a significant contribution towards stabilizing these colleagues' income," the company said in the statement.
Maya Sarin from Jive PR+Digital, which handles communications for the company, declined to disclose details of severance packages offered to employees.
In order to fund the severance benefits, the three co-CEOs and Meow Wolf's founders took a voluntary pay cut, according to the statement.
The company is maintaining nearly 200 positions.
The company said exhibition openings in Las Vegas, Nev., later this year and Denver in 2021 "are very much alive."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.