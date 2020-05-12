Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, who repeatedly has urged city residents to wear protective face masks in public places, plans to take that push a step further.
He isn’t mandating masks, Webber said in an interview Tuesday.
For now, all he is asking for is a promise.
The mayor plans to introduce a resolution at Wednesday’s City Council meeting asking all residents to pledge to cover their faces to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Webber said he might follow up that measure with a more “effective requirement” for wearing masks, such as inside businesses where workers must wear face coverings under the governor’s most recent public health order.
If employees at essential businesses are required to wear masks, Webber said, “I think customers should be wearing masks as well.”
In an email later Tuesday, Webber said, “The Santa Fe Promise doesn’t mean that we won’t be issuing an order of some kind for wearing masks. Councilor [Carol] Romero-Wirth has asked for work to be done on an ordinance involving wearing masks and I’m exploring an order under our emergency declaration.”
Health officials and government leaders have been recommending face masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Some local officials in New Mexico have issued mandates. In Las Vegas, N.M., residents could face a $50 fine for violating a face mask order.
City councillors in Gallup were set to vote on face mask requirement Tuesday night. The proposed measure included a fine of up to $500 for second offenders.
Efforts to mandate mask-wearing in some parts of the country have led to conflicts, public shaming and at least one case in Michigan in which police say a man shot a store security guard for denying entry to patrons without masks.
Webber said he hopes his proposed “Santa Fe Promise,” asking residents to make several pledges — not just agreeing to wear masks but also vowing to maintain social-distancing standards and to wash their hands frequently — “will distinguish Santa Fe from other communities.”
“My idea is basically to get the conversation going about how we want to live our values as we reopen our economy and stay safe,” he said.
Webber said if more people begin wearing face masks, the city will be more prepared to reopen businesses that are currently shuttered because of the pandemic.
“Our own self-interest as a community is protected by wearing a mask and having that become an established community norm,” he said. “And when visitors and tourists come to town and see us wearing masks, they will understand that’s the Santa Fe way of reopening.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.