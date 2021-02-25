Republican stalwart Harvey Yates offered to buy Santa Fe's controversial monuments, thinking political correctness might have made them expendable.
Santiago Rivera, who's trying to open a coffee shop near the Civil War battlefield at Glorieta Pass, asked the city of Santa Fe to give him the Soldiers' Monument that a mob wrecked in October. Rivera said he would salvage what's left of the obelisk and properly display it on the battlefield.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said Thursday he rejected those proposals and pitches from other people who wanted possession of high-profile symbols that have been smashed, closeted and cursed.
Webber said he and the City Council will hold onto controversial monuments — including pieces of the shattered obelisk — while trying to bring disagreeable people together in grassroots meetings.
The rancor of the last year gave at least some people the impression that certain monuments were too hot for Santa Fe to maintain.
Yates, a wealthy oilman, was one of them. Webber said Yates wrote him a letter expressing his interest in acquiring artworks, statues and monuments if the city didn't want them any longer.
"Well, we do want 'em," Webber said in an interview.
That didn't seem to be true of the obelisk. City police abandoned the Plaza and gave lawbreakers a free shot at destroying the 152-year-old war memorial.
"I in no way felt the violence that occurred was appropriate," Webber told me Thursday.
Yet he and his police chief, Andrew Padilla, say it was smarter to let rioters do as they pleased instead of arresting them. Had police officers confronted the lawbreakers, Webber and Padilla said, people might have been injured or killed.
Santa Fe police never would have tolerated violence from Cowboys for Trump or Proud Boys, but officers retreated so the politically correct crowd could try to erase history.
The obelisk was installed on the Plaza four decades before New Mexico became a state. Its messages were compound and complex.
Parts of the obelisk commemorated Union soldiers who helped end slavery by stopping the Confederacy's westward advance in New Mexico.
But another panel of the obelisk praised "heroes who have fallen in the various battles with the savage Indians in the territory of New Mexico."
The rioters weren't interested in people studying the racist society of the 1800s, and how the obelisk itself both condemned and glorified bigotry. They became censors, abetted by Webber and his police department.
Now the mayor and City Council are proceeding with their reconciliation plan. They describe it with one of those overblown government acronyms. It's called CHART — for Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth.
Rivera had a different idea. The 84-year-old businessman said rioters prompted him to propose taking the remains of the obelisk and giving it a proper home on the Civil War battlefield near his nascent coffee shop.
Rivera wrote Webber with his pitch but never heard from the mayor.
"I wanted to see a historic marker properly maintained," Rivera said by phone.
In response, Webber told me, "I take the offer as a generous one."
But the mayor said he believes the obelisk could be rebuilt and have a future somewhere in Santa Fe.
Webber said employees of the city Public Works Department picked up the pieces of the obelisk a day after the violence. He said the pieces are in a safe place, preserving hope of a rebirth for the obelisk.
Does Webber believe that's a practical idea?
"Obviously, if you have the money, you can do just about anything," he said. "It would take a lot of work to reconstruct and keep it stable."
Critics also have ripped Webber for his administration's mishandling of a statue he ordered removed from Cathedral Park last year.
Webber said he feared the life-size bronze depiction of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas would become a flashpoint for violence. But the deposed statue recently stood in the backyard of a private home rather than in a secure government building.
The mayor said the statue now is in a safe place controlled by the city. Webber's detractors won't be assuaged by that belated act of responsibility.
After all this, is Webber going to run for a second term in November?
"That's a different conversation," he said.
Actually, it's part of this one. If Webber seeks reelection, his record on memorials will be a monumental part of the campaign.
He made certain of it the day his staff let lawbreakers rule the Plaza.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All that comes out of Webber’s mouth it peanuts and corn. What an idiot!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.