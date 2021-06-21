Though COVID-19 cases appear to have stabilized, the disease's path of destruction remains wide and worrisome.
The state Department of Health reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, including a woman in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. Victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s.
Included in the list was a death in the past 30 days; the Department of Health says some reports are delayed when death certificates are issued due to insufficient information.
Since the crisis began in March 2020, 4,326 New Mexicans have died after contracting the coronavirus.
The state continues to inch toward the 60 percent vaccination mark: New Mexico was at 59.8 percent as of Monday. The state said 17.9 percent of children ages 12 to 15 have received both vaccinations and 26.6 percent have received at least one dose.
In a three-day period, the state said 264 new cases were reported, 11 from Santa Fe County. Eight cases were reported among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center. Six new cases were detected among those held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility.
Only 82 New Mexicans are hospitalized with COVID-19 in local hospitals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.