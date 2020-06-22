Public officials and health experts in much of the country are emphasizing people should wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to surge.
The message is stronger in New Mexico: Residents and visitors must wear masks in public places.
But many visitors in Santa Fe — some from states with soaring cases of the illness — still tend to stroll downtown with their faces fully uncovered.
Many have masks, bandanas or other face coverings bound around their necks, ready to pull up for proper use if they enter a store. But they are much more lax with wearing masks outdoors — even in the city’s more crowded tourist areas — despite state and city requirements to wear one.
That could be, in part, because signs encouraging use of face masks haven’t yet been placed around the Plaza. City officials said they should be up this weekend. But downtown hotel and shop workers have been spreading the word about the rules.
Visitors’ reasons vary for not wearing face coverings.
“I don’t have contact with anyone,” said Texas visitor Jim Leque, who was sitting on a sidewalk bench at the downtown Sena Plaza with a bandana around his neck.
Brian Davis, visiting from Missouri, was not wearing a mask “because we’re outside,” he said. “When I go into a store, I wear a mask.”
Rob Hanshaw and Jim Spacone, visitors from Arizona, stood unmasked at the north edge of the Plaza.
“In Arizona, it’s optional,” Hanshaw said.
In a May 15 public health order, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spelled out the statewide rule: “Masks will be required of everyone in public places, with exceptions for eating, drinking and exercising and medical requirements.”
The Santa Fe City Council approved a measure June 10 requiring everyone in the city over age 15 to wear a mask in most public settings — including while “walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.”
Repeat offenders could face a $50 fine.
“Now our goal is to help educate visitors in our code of conduct, alert our guests as to our code of conduct,” Mayor Alan Webber said, adding, “It’s incumbent on all of us to be a good host.”
Jim and Patti Brown and Pam Wallace, visiting from Texas, said they were aware of Lujan Grisham’s mask rule; all three walked along the Plaza with their faces covered.
“Your governor said wear a mask, so we are wearing a mask,” Patti Brown said.
“We’re just being prudent and careful,” Wallace added.
“It’s become second nature to us,” Jim Brown said.
Despite the $50 fine that can be imposed for a second and subsequent violation, there were no officers enforcing the ordinance around the Plaza and its feeder streets on a recent day.
Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, said, “I think we’re guilty of not properly advising people yet. We have new signs ordered.”
By the weekend, Randall expects to have 50 signs up downtown, on Guadalupe Street and at the Railyard urging people to wear masks.
Tourism Santa Fe’s visitors center in the Plaza Galeria has distributed 10,000 free masks since June 10, said Patricia Baros, an information specialist. Many of the masks went to hotels so the workers there could hand them out to guests.
Several downtown store owners said visitors generally cover their faces when they step inside.
Carla Newton, a sales manager at Santa Fe Olive Oil & Balsamic Co., a specialty shop on Don Gaspar Avenue, said most customers come in with masks on. She reminds those who are unmasked to cover up. Most do so without complaint, she said, but a few grumble.
“Nobody has left because they had to wear a mask,” Newton said. “I do see a lot of people walk by on the street without a mask. I believe everybody should be wearing them.”
Staff at Yippee Yi Yo, a San Francisco Street store, said they have watched customers’ opinions about masks evolve since the store reopened.
“When we first opened on May 19, people definitely didn’t want to wear masks,” sales associate Tenaya Montoya said. “In the last week, most people are wearing masks.
“Outdoors, especially when it’s busy, it would be better if they wore them,” she added.
The staff at La Fonda on the Plaza advises guests at check-in to wear masks when out and about. There are several signs throughout the hotel instructing visitors to wear masks and alerting guests that free masks are available at the front desk, hotel board Chairwoman Jenny Kimball said.
“We definitely remind them,” she said. “We’ve been asking [the city] to put signs around the Plaza.”
Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns several downtown properties, is gearing up for staggered openings July 1 and July 15.
“It’s going to get very interesting when you get the first guest who says, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’ ” said Tom McCann, regional vice president of Heritage Hotels. “We are hoping to get guidance from the state.”
Jeff Mahan, president of the Santa Fe Lodgers Association, noted rising coronavirus infections in neighboring states, a more fast-paced loosening of pandemic-related restrictions and different rules when it comes to face coverings.
“Arizona, Colorado and Texas are not aligned with having to wearing masks,” Mahan said. While some guests are easygoing about the rules in Santa Fe and across New Mexico, he added, others are “more challenging.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
So, what do we expect, with total confusion on the matter coming from the Governor's office? She's like a demented 7th grader, whose trying to maximize her "likes". The same Governor who told us, for two months, NOT to wear masks, but to compulsively wash our hands. Now, wearing masks, or bandanas, or virtual masks, is "required"?? Because she wants to "open up", masks make this safe?
This is incredible, and incredibly stupid. I was up in Los Alamos yesterday, and there were hardly ANY masks in evidence. Surprised?? The Governor, and her frequent, stupid, little exhortations, have become a joke, and SHE is a joke, a pathetic little, know nothing, joke. As for me, I will wear my N-95, and good luck to those who think their bandana is anything but a joke.
Do you wonder why the State Epidemiologist quit? Or the well qualified head of Emergency Management? Perhaps because because they couldn't stand this total BS from the Governor's office???
Gee, thanks Rylee Roberts' family for hauling your family here from COVID-ridden Florida, gathering in groups on our plaza, and not deigning to wear masks in public places. You're the reason our numbers are jumping. Please, please: Do the unselfish thing, and go home.
Grisham is at least one-month behind with the face mask order. Meanwhile, visitors from Arizona and Texas are coming from states with recent record outbreaks - and no face masks? That's loco, for locals.
No signs or officers enforcing the city's "face covering" ordinance. Yesterday for the first time, I saw several people wearing masks outside. However, look at the photo--an unlicensed busker from Oklahoma City (OK's COVID rate is on the rise and will be more so after the Trump rally at Tulsa) with everyone watching not wearing a mask. Laws that will not be enforced should not be enacted. And how about getting the Plaza Cafe to properly distance its outdoor tables?
Seriously, Ms. Beninato. So, I'll make a request of the busker: "Hit the Road Jack".
OF COURSE, NO ONE in that pic is wearing a mask , they think it is the land of manana, only locals get ticketed and thrown in jail for not wearing a mask , but being on the plaza i am sure they appreciate the damage to the Obelisk and other pr0test damage
There is a very clear reason why Texas and Arizona are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 while New Mexico isn't. If people want to visit from these states they must follow New Mexico's directives, including wearing masks. If they refuse, they either shouldn't come here or they should quarantine themselves for two weeks before venturing outside. Now, which one is easier?
I totally agree! New Mexicans have been doing their part to keep numbers low. It's not fair for out of state visitors to come with no regard for the health and safety of the people working to provide service to them. GO HOME out of state visitors who don't want to follow OUR guidelines. There will be no NM to visit if they kill us all! Quarantine apparently only applies to those who fly into NM?! People are driving here from all over the US in their cars, motorhomes, and travel trailers. I am beyond angry!
Empty threats will continue until everyone dumps the masks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.