Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may have set off a new fashion trend in Santa Fe with her recent mandate that all citizens wear masks in public.
Visits to a number of public parks, big-box stores and outdoor markets Tuesday revealed the vast majority of people in the city either were wearing protective facial gear — including bandanas — or wearing them close around their neck.
Last week, the governor decreed all New Mexicans must wear facial coverings to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s the least we can do to limit the spread,” said a masked Robin Smith, a Santa Fean who was walking through the Railyard on Tuesday morning. Still, she said, “Everything in my being doesn’t like this, having all these boundaries in place.”
From what she’s seen, a “fair amount” of people in Santa Fe are wearing masks, she said.
Perhaps that isn’t surprising, given the relatively small amount of virus infections in Santa Fe County and residents’ reputation for maintaining social distancing and wearing masks long before the governor’s decree.
At the Santa Fe Farmers Market, for example, all vendors and customers had masks on. Next to signs reading “No Dogs” and “Walk Your Bikes” was a new one: “Face Masks Are Now Required.”
Farmers Market CEO Debbie Burns said a few people have tried to enter the market without masks since Saturday, though at least one of them told her he had a health issue that prohibited him from wearing a mask — an issue, she said, she is “going to have to figure out how to deal with,” since the governor excluded those with certain health issues from wearing masks.
Market manager and farmer Nery Martinez, charged with enforcing the mask-wearing mandate, said he has had few issues with customers challenging the rule since Saturday. He’s only had to ask one or two people without masks “to leave the market.”
He said no one had given him much grief over it.
Employees stationed outside some Santa Fe big-box stores said almost every customer coming in is now wearing some sort of facial covering. But, they said, they don’t have the power to confront the few who come in without them.
One employee working at the Santa Fe Walmart Supercenter said he has encountered a few people not wearing masks who want to enter the store. Complicating matters, he said, is that some said they came to Walmart to buy masks — which, he said, the store sells.
He said while some customers have gotten verbally abusive, “it hasn’t become physical. No one has become violent.”
Representatives for Target and Walmart said in emails they are requiring employees to wear masks but only encouraging customers to do so with signs and personal reminders.
Nora Meyers Sackett, spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email the state mandate is one of “positive reinforcement, not punitive action for New Mexicans. The state wants New Mexicans to understand that wearing a face covering has a real impact, makes a true difference, in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and potentially saving lives.”
She said employers who violate the mandate could be cited. For now, no such financial threat faces citizens. The governor said last week she envisions law enforcement and community leaders speaking “loudly” to encourage mask-wearing.
Elsewhere around Santa Fe, patrons were not only cooperating with the new mandate but thanking store owners for implementing it as well.
“We get a lot of ‘thank you, you are protecting us and your employees,’ ” said Nadine Martinez, manager of Jackalope on Cerrillos Road. She said she has the right to turn away customers who don’t comply.
She had one maskless man, who came in with his also maskless wife and teen son, challenge her, telling her he had a medical condition. She asked him for a note from his doctor. He then left with his family without trouble, she said.
She, like several others interviewed around town, said masks and bandanas will become “the new norm” until scientists create a vaccine for the virus.
But not everyone is complying. Around the city, people walked alone or in pairs without masks.
On the Plaza, Linda Irvine had a legitimate reason for not wearing her mask, which she had in her purse: She was eating lunch. But Irvine, who was visiting from Wyoming — where bars, parks, businesses and strip clubs have recently reopened, (though news reports say the strippers at least wore masks) — said she’s not happy with New Mexico’s mask ordinance.
“If you want to wear them, you should,” she said. “It should be up to the individual. But you guys …”
As she drove into New Mexico, she saw electronic highway signs warning visitors that they must wear masks. She’ll be back in Wyoming soon, she said, where her mask-wearing will remain optional.
Nearby, a man who identified himself only as Mike from Albuquerque sat with a friend on a park bench. Neither wore masks. Neither intends to.
Mike said it’s a matter of common sense during the pandemic to maintain a 6-foot social distance, and if at least one of two people in any such encounter wears a mask, “you’re safe.”
He said he has seen no scientific data proving masks help prevent someone from catching the virus.
He said no one has given him grief or tried to shame him into wearing one. But, he said, he changed his mind about going into a Whole Foods store in Albuquerque after he saw a police officer inside and feared some sort of conflict.
He’s not alone in his views. On Wednesday, protesters plan to demonstrate outside the Roundhouse to rebel against a proposed city ordinance that would fine people $50 if they go out in public without a face mask. Other cities in New Mexico, such as Las Vegas and Gallup, have initiated such steps in response to the health care crisis.
Santa Fe attorney Ana Garner, who plans to be at the protest, said she thinks state and city leaders are conducting “a concerted effort to deprive us of our civil liberties. … It’s a way of muzzling us, keeping us apart.
“I think all of these politicians have forgotten that the Constitution is still — excuse the pun — the trump card.”
She said Wednesday’s demonstration will send a message “that we don’t want to wear masks.”
And so, she said, none of the protesters plan to wear them.
