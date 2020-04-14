Now even the most unlikely and apathetic voters will get special treatment — an invitation to participate by absentee ballot in this spring’s primary election.
The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday voted 5-0 to deny an attempt by most of the state’s 33 county clerks to conduct a vote-by-mail election during the coronavirus pandemic.
But Chief Justice Judith Nakamura said the court is ordering county clerks or the secretary of state to mail an application for an absentee ballot to registered Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians.
It’s an attempt to inform voters with the designated major parties they can cast a ballot without standing in line among people who might not wear a face mask or keep a healthy distance.
The court’s directive is different from the clerks distributing ballots by mail, something Nakamura said had a strict limitation under state law. No one other than a person requesting a mail ballot can receive one.
Republicans won the day with the ruling. They have been trampled in recent state elections, but they took this round on procedural grounds.
Led by their state chairman, Steve Pearce, Republicans opposed a vote-by-mail primary on two fronts.
Pearce claimed it would invite voter fraud, a position he and other Republicans like to float whenever possible. The better argument, and the one that seemed to register with the Supreme Court, was that only the Legislature could rewrite the Election Code to allow the mail-in system proposed by the clerks.
Legislative action would have required a special session, an impossibility under Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s order to ban large public gatherings because of the novel coronavirus.
With 112 legislators, their support staff and untold numbers of observers, the state Capitol was a germ factory even before the pandemic.
The court’s ruling means life in a pressure cooker will get hotter and harder for county clerks.
Early voting in the primary starts May 5, only three weeks from now. Election Day is June 2.
The clerks will have to work longer days to deliver applications for absentee ballots under so tight a schedule.
Their lawyer, Democratic state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, told the justices some 300,000 people are likely to vote in the primary election.
During oral arguments, he estimated the clerks’ collective workload could entail another 300,000 or 400,000 “transactions” if they had to distribute applications for absentee ballots.
“They could do that. Would that make this election work? No,” Ivey-Soto said. “Every transaction at a county clerk’s office takes time.”
Soon after, Nakamura gave a signal that what the clerks preferred made her worry about legislating from the bench.
“It feels like we’re being asked to tread on the plenary powers of the Legislature,” she said.
Ivey-Soto, a lawmaker himself, tried to counter by mentioning how seriously his clients take the threat of infection through an in-person election.
On March 24, he said, the county clerks voted 32-0 for an all-mail election “by legislation or litigation.”
The court also asked Dylan Lange, a lawyer representing the Secretary of State’s Office, why it hadn’t tried to reschedule the election. More time might make the coronavirus less of a threat to in-person voters.
“We didn’t want to move the election,” Lange said.
It might not have mattered anyway. In Wisconsin this month, a Democratic governor postponed his state’s primary, only to be overruled by his conservative-leaning state Supreme Court.
New Mexico has a bit more time to avoid a crush of people lining up to vote. This was what poll workers and county clerks had hoped to avoid.
Now they can’t. At least the Supreme Court justices have called attention to absentee voting, though they won’t win over everyone.
The Republicans produced written testimonials from people who said they want to vote in person. They said they trust that system more than a ballot shipped by mail.
In these times with this ruling, there’s nothing to do but remember the weekly line from Hill Street Blues, an old television show about a gritty cophouse.
Each episode began with a sergeant giving his crew the same advice: “Let’s be careful out there.”
