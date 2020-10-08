Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday New Mexico may be at risk of having to again tighten its public health restrictions as the state sees a huge rise in novel coronavirus cases.
New Mexico’s spike is the third highest in the country, with the change in the seven-day average of new cases at over 100 percent over the past two weeks, officials said.
“We are at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread,” Lujan Grisham said at a virtual news conference broadcast on Facebook.
She spoke from the governor's mansion, where she has been self-quarantined for a week following a possible exposure to COVID-19 by a custodial worker.
The governor said she has tested negative for the illness.
"The virus is spreading exponentially and rapidly in the state," the governor said, citing a testing positivity rate of 9.7 percent.
"We still have time to get it under control, but it is really narrow," Lujan Grisham said.
She urged New Mexico residents to be vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing and self-isolating so the state can keep some school campuses open and plan for both fall and winter sports to start simultaneously in early 2021.
Such actions are also needed to prevent a rollback of the state's public heath restrictions on business operations, she said, adding that reinstating closures would leave businesses and workers "irreparably harmed."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.