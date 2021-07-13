The U.S. surgeon general on Tuesday thanked eight health care workers in New Mexico and, by extension, all health care workers in the state and nation.
Dr. Vivek Murthy told an audience of about 40 at the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe that health care is "a sacred trust, if you will, that binds us all together."
Murthy honored health care workers — some of whom, he said, were derided by doubters of the coronavirus's power — for late nights studying numbers, worrying about the ill people going uncounted and haunted by the potential for getting the disease by treating others. "You saved lives is the result."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she asked Murthy to visit New Mexico to help her show her appreciation to all health care workers. "I do want you to know how much we appreciate you and admire you," she said of the workers.
Murthy said there hasn't been a time that needed health care workers more. And the tribute, he said, is not a sign that the pandemic is over. "It's a sign that you're appreciated," he said.
Murthy, a physician and the son of clinicians in Florida, said he knew the pandemic has exacted a toll on people physically and mentally. He said he hoped people and society could heal like a broken bone and come back stronger than ever.
The honorees included Shannon Allen, doctor of nurse anesthesia for the Nor-Lea Hospital District in Lovington; Dr. Laura Banks, a faculty member at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine; Mandelyn Cordova, nursing director for Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa; Dr. Michael Crossey, president and CEO of TriCore Reference Laboratories in Albuquerque; Paul Fenimore, a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory; Dr. Jonathan Iralu, chief clinical consultant for the Indian Health Service in Gallup; Dr. Michael Richards, vice chancellor of clinical affairs at UNM's Health Sciences Center; and Dr. Aja Sanzone, medical director of the Infectious Disease Bureau of the state Department of Health.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.