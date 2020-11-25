Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Wednesday a $330 million economic relief package that will provide aid to New Mexico residents and business owners reeling from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The signing came less than 24 hours after state lawmakers approved the bill during a one-day special session.
Under the new law, jobless workers will receive $1,200 in extra unemployment benefits. The bill will also provide grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses and nonprofits, as well as direct assistance to low-income residents who didn’t receive a stimulus check from the federal government and emergency food and housing relief.
Also included in the legislation is $10 million to the Department of Health for contact tracing, testing and vaccine distribution efforts.
“I know this stimulus will mean so much to so many New Mexicans as we enter the holiday season,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
“But our work isn’t done,” she said. “The pandemic has never been more dangerous in our state, and the economic pain caused by the spread of the virus is felt in every corner of New Mexico. We must remain vigilant in our fight against the virus. We must continue to evaluate how we can get more assistance to more New Mexicans who need it in this time of crisis."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.