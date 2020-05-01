Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized a lockdown in Gallup, her office announced Friday.
By noon Friday, all roads into the city were closed, and all businesses were to close from 5 p.m. through 8 a.m. While the lockdown remains in effect, no more than two individuals may occupy a vehicle and residents are instructed to stay home except for emergencies or essential trips.
“I recognize this request is unusual and constitutes a drastic measure, and the emergency powers set out under the Riot Control Act should be invoked sparingly,” Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi said in a statement released by the Governor’s Office. “However, the COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Gallup is a crisis of the highest order. Immediate action is necessary.”
Lujan Grisham authorized the lockdown through her authority under the Riot Control Act, which allows the governor of New Mexico to temporarily bar people from streets and highways and permits other broad emergency powers.
Gallup is one of the hardest-hit areas in New Mexico. It is situated within McKinley County, which has the most confirmed virus cases despite its sparse population, with 1,064 cases as of Friday. The county has suffered 20 deaths related to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, among the highest in New Mexico.
Nearby San Juan County has endured the most deaths of any area of the state — 49. The state Health Department has reported a total of 637 cases there.
“The needs of McKinley County are the most important in the state,” said state Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup. “The escalating numbers and deaths indicate that we must take immediate action. Everyone should take this seriously and stay home. These measures are aggressive but necessary.”
Both areas feature substantial Native American territory, where the virus has hit hardest. More than 50 percent of all virus diagnoses in New Mexico are Native American, and the combined deaths in McKinley and San Juan counties make up 53 percent of the 131 deaths related to the illness in the state.
Gallup police, the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police and the state Department of Transportation will enforce the lockdown, Lujan Grisham’s office said.
The lockdown order came after requests from former Gallup Mayor Jackie McKinney and Bonaguidi, who was sworn into office Thursday afternoon.
The state of emergency in Gallup is effective until noon Monday.
“We fully support the proactive measures implemented by Governor Lujan Grisham, at the request of the City of Gallup,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We have many members of the Navajo Nation that reside in Gallup and many that travel in the area and their health and safety is always our top priority. Thank you to the Governor for her leadership and decisive actions. We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe, and save lives!”
State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said in a statement the temporary travel restrictions are necessary to protect the area.
“We will assess each day afterwards until the spread of the virus is reducing. There’s nothing more important than the health and welfare of every American person, but the reopening of the economy and places of worship is paramount to continuing our way of life that our founding fathers dreamed of and fought for,” he said.
The left has become panicked and hysterical. Gallup needs help not suspension of civil liberties. The people will get through this but not because of state and local police action.
Actually feeling quite calm & very relaxed. Very satisfying watching the right fade into the distant past.
Civil liberties are not the issue. The people are united, and will not again be divided.
Thanks for your concerns, however ill founded.
The help they need apparently is to remember to stay home. McKinley County has the most COVID cases now--well beyond Bernalillo and San Juan County is not far behind and growing. Gallup is the gateway for these hotspots. The right has nothing to be righteous about here. This is a public health emergency--what do you not get about that? Do you know anyone who has had COVID, died of it or works every day as a health care provider? Because if you did maybe you would be better informed. The left is not hysterical--just caring and concerned for the community.
Though absolutely an exciting phrase, the Riot Control Act is the ‘Short Title,’ a statutory term, not mine, for the All Hazard Emergency Management to be found in Chapter 12, Miscellaneous Public Affairs Matters, Article 10, All Hazard Emergency Management of the 12016 NM Statures.
This is the NM Statute the Gallup Mayor cited when he requested from the Governor State help in controlling the Pandemic in Gallup.
Be calm everybody, no Riot here. Just a confusing term describing a way to request assistance in emergencies when the locals get overwhelmed.
However, a devastating toll upon the tight knit Dine as well as other Tribal Nations. No joke, No Small Matter!
President Trump: Save the Beans and Build the Darn Hospital! MEET or exceed ALL TREATY OBLIGATIONS NOW!
Now that would be worthy of a riot, indeed!
Hi Jim
Certainly a bad choice of words in describing the law but the law is clear and I assume since it is in play no one has successfully challenged it.
More than anything else, we need to keep calm, protect our civil liberties as well as our health, and get through this mess.
[smile]
UGHHHH 2 months later and this happens and of course she couldnt recognize this herself and order it done, she has to wait for the outgoing mayor to ask for this, gutless as normal just like she had to use the court to go after the Grants mayor as obviously her order by itself was not enough for the state police to arrest the grants mayor
Thank you, Jim, for your response to Ken
Kyle Renfro, you are so VICIOUSLY MANIPULATIVE!
The Governor receives a lawful request for help from local authority, and responds positively. For this is your view, she is slow to recognize a problem, and ‘gutless in her response.
If the Governor had acted proactively, you would have accused her of illegally seizing power and over reacting.
In your process (I will not call it thinking), the Governor cannot act correctly, there is, in your view, only LOSE OR LOSE!
That your characterize her actions with the macho term ‘gutless,’ only makes your criticism juvenile and sexist.
I do not understand your problem with AG Balderas taking Hicks to court for violating the Governor’s lawful PH Order. You and your crew have long argued that the Governor lacks the authority to issue Public Health Orders.
If Hicks had been arrested, you would have cried ‘Foul’ and ‘Governor Over Steps the Law.” Again, MLG LOSE OR LOSE! Only this time, the AG won the Supreme Court Ruling, and all you can do is whine ‘not enough for the state police to arrest the grants mayor.’
Which brings me to my last point: All of us are so glad you were able to regain control of your CAPS LOCK key. Now if you would only pay attention to the rules of Capitalization and Punctuation. Not only would these pages be ever more beautiful, you might at least have some success in your postings, at least in terms of your grammar, if not in your content!
So sorry Mr. k. r.
@kyle- The Governor receives a lawful request for help from local authority, and responds positively. In your view, she is slow to recognize a problem, and ‘gutless in her response.
If the Governor had acted proactively, you would have accused her of illegally seizing power and over reacting.
In your process (I will not call it thinking), the Governor cannot act correctly, there is, in your view, only LOSE OR LOSE!
That your characterize her actions with the macho term ‘gutless,’ only makes your criticism juvenile and sexist.
I do not understand your problem with AG Balderas taking Hicks to court for violating the Governor’s lawful PH Order. You and your crew have long argued that the Governor lacks the authority to issue Public Health Orders.
If Hicks had been arrested, you would have cried ‘Foul’ and ‘Governor Over Steps the Law.” Again, MLG LOSE OR LOSE! Only this time, the AG won the Supreme Court Ruling, and all you can do is whine ‘not enough for the state police to arrest the grants mayor.’
All of us are so glad you were able to regain control of your CAPS LOCK key, once you got past UGHHHH. Now if you would only pay attention to the rules of Capitalization and Punctuation. Not only would these pages be ever more beautiful, you might at least have some success in your postings at least in terms of your grammar, if not obtaining success in your content!
So sorry Mr. k. r.
New Mexico Statutes 12-10-17. Proclamation of emergency
Current as of: 2018 | Check for updates | Other versions
Upon request of the mayor of a municipality or the sheriff of a county or a majority of the members of the governing body of the municipality or county having jurisdiction and after finding that a public disorder, disaster or emergency which affects life or property exists in the state, the governor may proclaim a state of emergency in the area affected. The proclamation becomes effective immediately upon its signing by the governor, but the governor shall give public notice of its contents through the public press and other news media.
History: 1953 Comp., § 40A-20-4.2, enacted by Laws 1969, ch. 281, § 2; 1978 Comp., § 30-20-5, recompiled as § 12-10-17 by Laws 2005, ch. 22, § 4.
In other words, the lockdown is most likely within the boundaries of the law based on the explosion of cases in that area. So the only question is whether the law goes too far. My guess is that it does not but I don't sit on the NM Supreme Court.
What a mess.
I'm truly sorry she didn't close down Grants !
Does this mean they also closed I-40? Isn't that a federal highway?
Of course not
You mean "of course not" they did not close I-40, or that it isn't a federal highway and thus an interstate commerce resource? The article stated: "All roads into the city were closed". So I guess the reporter was lying?
The on and off ramps from I-40 do have a terminus that borders the city boundary. So that is where the closure will be.
in the alternative universe that some commenters inhabit: THIS IS WHERE COMRADE REPORTER LIES TEETH OFF SO THAT WE FIRST SIEZE STATE POWER IN REMOTE SMALL TOWN IN RURAL New Mexico before we march on Wall Street. Or words to the effect.
No, Dr. Michael Johnson, reporter was not lying.
So where is the riot?
Riot? Seriously? A town and a Pueblo at risk and you want a riot. Jump in your Subaru and drive over to Gallup and lead the "revolution ". Have a wonderful day bro!
I don't think he meant he wanted a riot, it's just odd that they used the Riot Control Act measures, mainly due to the name. I suppose they just applied the workings of that to apply to the pandemic. Perhaps they need a specific Pandemic Control Act now.
Thank you. That is my question. If the Governor wishes to use a law meant to control riots for a purpose other than a riot, this needs to immediately go to court to obtain an injunction.
As usual, you miss the point. I see no reports of a riot in Gallup, so why is the Governor misusing the Riot law? Get it now?
You are spot on Khal, just one more example of overstepping and trampling the law and Constitution for expediency in an "emergency". The courts will not recognize this as a proper use of the statute, and if anyone has the cajones to try to get it to court, the Guv will lose.
@Khal Spencer- Not surprised to see the good Doctor ginning up anxiety levels at the expense of the public interest, but it seems unlike you to jump so quickly into commenting before knowing the complete picture. No Riot in Gallup, no shutting the Interstate. Local authorities are overwhelmed, and taking their responsibilities seriously, they asked for help under a specific Statute.
Sounds all good ¿No?
Oh, I'm sure the little men of the Red wingnuts will get that organized shortly just like they're doing in Michigan!
This deserves an injunction.
