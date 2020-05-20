Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday the state expects to allow dine-in restaurants, salons, gyms, malls and other businesses to reopen by June 1 as COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.
New Mexico is now meeting the majority of its benchmarks for reopening, known as “gating criteria,” and the rate of COVID-19 transmission has hit the state’s target for the first time, the governor and health officials said.
“We’re not quite seeing a decline in cases, but we are feeling good about the stability of what’s occurring in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said in a news conference broadcast live on Facebook.
The announcement came after officials last week allowed retailers and houses of worship in most parts of the state to start operating at 25 percent capacity. The state’s businesses and residents have been under public health restrictions since late March.
Restaurants will be required to operate at no more than 50 percent capacity when they open their dining rooms, the governor said.
The state now has more than 6,300 cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and 283 deaths from the illness. The numbers continue to rise daily.
But the effective rate of transmission has fallen to 1.12, just below the state’s target of 1.15, said David Scrase, head of the state Human Services Department.
“We’re getting good control of the virus,” Scrase said.
If transmission rate is above 1, the disease is continuing to spread, while it is considered to be receding if the number drops below that level.
Scrase showed a graph indicating the seven-day average of daily positive test results has been on a steady decline since hitting a peak in the beginning of May.
Another benchmark the state is meeting relates to the capacity of its health care system. There are now 283 intensive care units occupied in the state, well below a target of remaining under 460.
Many of the people in those ICU beds are hospitalized for health issues unrelated to the novel coronavirus, and the state is far from hitting the “crisis” point in terms of having enough beds for patients, Scrase said.
New Mexico also has received shipments of the antiviral drug remdesivir, which has been given Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of COVID-19 in people hospitalized with severe cases.
The governor said the state already has received 28 cases of the drug, and 20 more are on the way.
In a non-coronavirus moment, Lujan Grisham answered questions about whether she might be considered as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. She called the rumors “political speculation.”
“Being governor today in New Mexico is the job I want. It’s a job I’m completely dedicated to,” she said. “Those are speculations I’m not paying any attention to in that regard.”
The governor did say, however, that she is working to encourage people to go to the polls and support Biden.
“I’m committed to make sure we have a President Biden, not just a Vice President Biden,” she said.
Despite the positive news regarding COVID-19, officials highlighted a possible new point of concern: the spread of the virus from the El Paso area to Southern New Mexico.
The numbers of people testing positive for the disease and dying from it are on the rise in El Paso — including a 39 percent spike in hospitalizations Tuesday — as Texas has begun reopening businesses.
“The COVID-19 spread in El Paso poses a risk to Doña Ana County and the entire state of New Mexico,” the governor said. “Just because another state is opening faster doesn’t mean that faster is better.”
Lujan Grisham urged New Mexicans to not cross the border to Texas for services they cannot yet access in New Mexico because they could bring the virus back with them.
“If you’re shopping or going to a movie theater in El Paso, you’re creating risk in New Mexico,” she said.
The governor added that a slow process of reopening is necessary so the state does not have to “open up and then have to shut everything down again.”
Officials again repeated a warning that if residents don’t take precautionary measures, such as wearing protective masks and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, the virus will again spread exponentially.
Lujan Grisham said many people in the state are still not wearing masks in public — which became a mandate Saturday — and not standing at least 6 feet apart while waiting in line outside stores and restaurants serving takeout.
“The stay-at-home order is the most effective tool for reducing spread,” Scrase said.
Lujan Grisham cited a White House recommendation that no state should fully open until it has at least 14 straight days in which the daily number of novel coronavirus cases declines. So far, the governor said, no state has accomplished that.
She also reiterated concerns that the novel coronavirus, like the common flu, may subside during the summer months and then return in the fall and winter, leading to a threatening second wave of infections.
Lujan Grisham spoke of the personal sacrifices people, including children, are making in not connecting with people they normally see and love, which could lead to “significant behavioral health issues.”
Health officials have expressed concern that people who are prone to depression or other behavioral health issues may be more at risk of taking their own lives or falling prey to substance abuse during long periods of isolation.
