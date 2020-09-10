Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged the federal government Thursday to provide more aid to help states like New Mexico cope with plummeting revenue and additional costs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In virtual testimony given to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Lujan Grisham said the drop in revenue caused by the pandemic and falling oil production threatens the state’s ability to provide services, including child welfare, health care, education and small-business support.
She added that New Mexico needs more funding from the federal government because cost-cutting measures will not be enough to “weather the storm” and deal with a 20 percent decline in general fund revenues.
“An umbrella is not enough protection in a hurricane,” Lujan Grisham told the House committee. “States and local governments need more funding and more flexibility.”
The governor’s strong warnings about the state’s finances came the same day she reported that New Mexico is continuing to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Both the state's seven-day rolling average for new cases and its rate of transmission have fallen to the lowest levels in months and remain well below targets, officials said.
"That is incredibly good news," Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Thursday broadcast live on her Facebook page.
New Mexico’s virus numbers have been improving consistently since cases spiked in July, a trend that officials attributed to residents’ willingness to heed the public health restrictions and practice social distancing.
“I wanted to start by congratulating New Mexicans,” Human Services Secretary David Scrase said during the briefing. “We don’t get the best numbers we’ve had in four to six months unless people are staying at home, they’re wearing their masks, they’re not going to large gatherings.”
The governor and Scrase said the state is now meeting all of its gating criteria except for testing capacity.
The seven-day average of new cases was at 101 as of Sept. 4, far under the target of below 168, while the transmission rate has dropped to 0.76. A spread rate less than 1 means the disease is in decline.
The state is performing 4,896 tests per day, just below the goal of 5,000.
Lujan Grisham didn’t announce new steps to reopen the economy during the briefing, which came about two weeks since she said indoor dining could resume at 25 percent capacity.
The governor did say New Mexicans likely won’t be able to go to movie theaters, night clubs or concerts until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.
“By and large, New Mexicans should expect those are at the end of the reopening spectrum,” she said.
Lujan Grisham said the state could soon further increase capacity for restaurants, the hospitality industry, retail and sporting events.
Officials focused heavily on education at the news conference, as the state is welcoming back around 50 schools this week for in-person learning as part of a hybrid model that combines classroom instruction with distance learning.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said the state plans to employ focus groups that will get feedback from educators on the reentry process, and it will also work with districts to ensure schools have enough personal protective equipment.
Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said more than three-quarters of child care facilities in the state are open and her agency is making sure they’re safe.
The state's higher education institutions are using the same hybrid models as the state's K-12 schools, Lujan Grisham said.
The governor also said officials have interviewed several candidates to fill the position of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, who announced in July she intended to retire. The state has made an offer but that individual has not accepted the position, she said.
Despite the progress in battling the disease, the news conference returned several times to the issue of federal aid and state finances, noting that New Mexico could face a new $2 billion deficit next year.
“Look, we have a fiscal calamity completely tied to the virus,” the governor said.
Lujan Grisham said the state was trying not to have to reduce its cash reserves to zero in order to plug a budget deficit during the next legislative session that starts in January.
“I am hopeful that we can continue to reopen the economy, that we can successfully deal with education, that I’m not going to have to ask the Legislature to take reserves to zero, that we’ll have mechanisms to bring additional revenue into the state,” she said.
Reserves were slated to be at 25 percent of spending levels before the pandemic hit, but are now expected to fall to around 11 percent after the state approved allocating a significant portion to help fill its budget deficit.
The governor added that she didn’t think a special session would be necessary between now and early next year, and that she didn’t expect “massive layoffs in state government” because lawmakers did a good job fixing the current fiscal year’s deficit during the June special session.
The governor said she was “cautiously optimistic” that Congress could soon agree on new legislation to provide additional funding to states.
Lujan Grisham also said states like New Mexico need to be able to use federal relief aid that already has been approved to help plug its budget deficit.
“States like mine that have taken tough and proactive measures to blunt the spread must be able to use federal assistance to replace and backfill lost revenues or else make drastic, difficult cuts to essential services,” she said during her House testimony.
The state already has spent more than $400 million on direct pandemic-related costs such as testing and personal protective equipment, Lujan Grisham said. There are also hefty indirect costs, including an expected $520 million for K-12 public schools to adapt to COVID-19, she said.
Small-business revenue is down 21 percent in New Mexico, with many businesses furloughing or laying off workers and some closing for good, the governor said.
“These are not static data points,” she said. “The pandemic is ongoing. The storm is raging.”
Let me see if I get this; grishy overspends temporary oil revenues with yet more ridiculous social programs, trashes the NM economy with her odious rules and then wants the federal government (read taxpayer) to bail her out? I not only say no, I say he%$ no.
Time to end the paid vacation for our NM governments and their employees. No service, no pay. Our government employees seem to feel that providing public services and abiding by our laws are just too much bother. We could easily eliminate 20% of state, county and city employees and improve things. Check out the SFe governments head counts vs Las Cruces. LC has a much larger population, with less employees, and better services. Eliminate some of these slugs... Printing ever more money to pay folks "tele working" is ruinous. Grow up Michelle. Start by cutting some of the overpaid deadbeats on your staff.
Your friendly Senate democrats just blocked stimulus checks for the the people of New Mexico. Democrat governors are unlikely to get bail out money any time soon.
there were no stimulus checks in this rollout. 27 republican senators don't think you "deserve" a check. call them, if you want change
After Senate Republicans crafted a targeted, $300 billion COVID relief package, Democrats blocked the legislation, yet again. In need of 60 votes to avoid filibuster and begin discussion, no Democrats joined Leader McConnell’s effort to deliver additional relief to the American people.
Good call Robert. I still can't figure out how folks bash the Federal Government and then expect money or aid from them.
You are very wrong on this. our Gov. has managed the Feds so well, we are one ofv15 states to already be distributing the $300 supplemental unemployment money from DC. That’s because/she is AHEAD of the curve on NM’s response to this economic crisis... see map below from Yahoo finance.com
https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/06gvpgBGu69EtfLMyDFucg--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTY0MA--/https://media-mbst-pub-ue1.s3.amazonaws.com/creatr-uploaded-images/2020-09/c9a8c7b0-f37b-11ea-a335-49be23dd9432
