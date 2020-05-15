Most New Mexicans will see a few more restrictions eased this weekend, but they should continue to be vigilant and maintain precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a live web address Friday.
The governor changed the health order she announced Wednesday to allow all retailers and houses of worship to operate at 25 percent capacity beginning Saturday. The earlier order allowed houses of worship to reopen only at 10 percent capacity and limited certain businesses to 20 percent capacity.
Although the state's COVID-19 crisis is far from conquered, the overall transmission rate has been kept low enough to prevent infected patients from overwhelming the medical system, health officials said after the conference.
But the good news was mixed with reports of 11 more people dying of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, bumping the state's death toll to 253.
"It's a tragedy that we can avoid by not spreading this virus," Lujan Grisham said.
As of Friday, the state had 5,662 confirmed cases. Statewide, 223 people were hospitalized with the respiratory illness, and 49 people were on ventilators, the governor said.
This is why all establishments still must maintain safe practices such as proper spacing and everyone wearing masks, she said, adding that one exception with churches would be pastors uncovering their faces to give sermons.
The state also will reopen its Motor Vehicle Division offices June 1 by appointment only for services that are not available online, such as obtaining Real IDs, getting vehicles inspected and taking driver’s tests, she said. Appointments can be made through mvd.newmexico.gov.
Some state parks also will be opened so people can get outside and enjoy the sunny weather — while practicing normal precautions such as wearing masks and not gathering in large groups, Lujan Grisham said.
Throughout her address, Lujan Grisham reiterated the importance of wearing face coverings to curb the spread of the virus. She issued an order Wednesday that mandated everyone wear a mask while in public, though she again said police won't slap tickets on those who don't comply.
However, the big penalty for not wearing a mask or shirking other precautions will be the return of tougher restrictions if the infection rate rises, the governor said.
"If you don't wear a mask … we will not maintain a mitigated spread, a safe environment," she said. "And the only option left to a policymaker like myself is to restrict public access to things."
Lujan Grisham expressed disappointment in state House Republicans’ plans to sue her office over her emergency order to shut down nonessential businesses.
She said the state is "on sound legal ground" with all the health measures it has imposed.
“It's disappointing, particularly when a political arm, instead of working on best practices, tries to politicize this virus,” she said, “which has no allegiance to any political party.”
In a news release, House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said the governor's health orders have inflicted hardship on businesses throughout the state and that legal action is the only recourse.
“We have heard from jobless workers and businesses across the state and they are all saying the same thing," said Townsend, R-Artesia. “ ‘Without immediate relief our livelihood will be lost for good.’ ”
The Friday news conference also addressed issues surrounding the June 2 primary election.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said about 130,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots so far. She has been encouraging voting by mail through the state's absentee ballot process.
"It is more important than ever … that you are planning to vote from home," Toulouse Oliver said, later adding, "We want as few people to go the polls as possible to keep everyone safe."
The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 28.
For those who cast a ballot at a polling site on Election Day, "I want to emphasize that you will be asked to wear a mask," Toulouse Oliver said.
Poll workers will wear masks and practice social distancing, and polling places will be disinfected before and throughout Election Day.
These precautions are especially vital because most poll workers are 60 or older, making them at risk for a more severe COVID-19 infection, the governor said.
Even though the state is loosening its restrictions on business operations, Human Services Secretary David Scrase cautioned that everyone should continue to stay home.
"We don't mean that 100 percent of people should leave their homes and frequent those stores," he said.
He reiterated that people who are older than 65 or who have weak immunity, serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions or asthma are the most vulnerable.
"Anybody with a disability is at higher risk," Scrase said.
The state announced Friday that nearly 4,000 prison inmates and staff had been tested for the novel coronavirus and only one staffer tested positive.
Lujan Grisham attributed the almost-zero infection rate to having a quarter of the prison populations tested.
Inmates also are required to wear masks, she said, adding she doesn't know of any other corrections system that does that.
The governor also said she will keep working with the American Civil Liberties Union to release some prisoners who have almost completed their sentences to help slow the virus’s spread.
Meanwhile, state data shows people tend to leave their homes more often as restrictions loosen, Scrase said, though it doesn't mean they aren't wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
"We are seeing more mobility, and we hope that doesn't lead to more cases," he added.
Assistant City Editor Tony Raap contributed to this report.
