U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is urging Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to extend the deadline for turning in absentee ballots in the face of previous mail delays.
In a statement issued by his office Wednesday, Luján, the fourth ranking Democrat in the U.S. House, said his office has even heard reports of "some ballots that are missing altogether." That claim is unsubstantiated, according to Toulouse Oliver's office.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, said extending the deadline would require a change in law. Only the Legislature has the power to change the election code, and there is no session pending before Tuesday's primary.
"If [Toulouse Oliver] had the authority, she’d definitely be considering it at this point," Curtas said. "So it is worth considering as a policy going forward, definitely. A lot of other states do it."
He added that he has "no knowledge or indication that there were ... missing ballots of some kind."
Despite her office lacking the legal authority, Luján said Toulouse Oliver must take action "to ensure that all voices are safely heard by extending the deadline for counting ballots."
Currently, absentee ballots will be counted up until the deadline of 7 p.m. Tuesday. But those ballots must be received by that date and time. Ballots that are postmarked but do not arrive at a county clerk's office or a polling location before that deadline will not be counted under state law.
Luján's office did not respond to a phone call or email seeking additional information.
Elections officials have already seen an unprecedented surge in absentee ballot applications ahead of the primary election as many seek to protect themselves from possible exposure to COVID-19.
Most county clerks across the state had asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to allow absentee ballots to be automatically sent to registered primary voters without an application first being submitted. The high court said that is not allowed under current law. Instead, justices required that absentee ballot applications be mailed to voters.
As of Wednesday morning, 158,082 people have requested absentee ballots statewide, according to data from the Secretary of State's Office. Between in-person and absentee early voting, 149,155 in New Mexico have already voted, the records show.
But elections officials saw delays in mailing out absentee ballots they previously said could exacerbate the potential for a last-minute flood and delay timely results in close primary races on election night.
Curtas said those delays were mostly in the beginning because of a surge in applications. He added that those hiccups may not have occurred if the court had granted their requests to mail ballots in the first place.
About 360 polling locations will remain open for in-person voting Tuesday, state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, said earlier in May. Ivey-Soto, an attorney, provides legal assistance to county clerks preparing for the unprecedented election.
