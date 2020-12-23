William Pearson became sick a few days after a co-worker tested positive for the coronavirus, so he went to a local CVS Pharmacy for a test.
Ten days passed, and he still hadn’t received results, which made him suspicious.
Pearson, 43, said he called the CVS MinuteClinic on Monday and demanded an answer. A staffer provided him with a letter Wednesday saying the lab lost specimens collected Dec. 11 and 12, including his.
Pearson said he is irked not so much by test results being lost, but by CVS failing to inform him of the mishap so he could be tested elsewhere rather than using a week and a half of vacation time to quarantine while he waited for the results.
“Them losing the samples — it happens — but them not telling people about it? It’s inexcusable,” Pearson said.
He said it’s even more galling because the letter indicates the company knew about the lost test results all along.
The letter, which Pearson shared with The New Mexican, acknowledges the lost specimens, offers an apology and claims CVS tried to notify Pearson, a software engineer who lives in Santa Fe.
“We have attempted to reach you by phone to inform you,” the letter states. “However, we received your voicemail or was unable to reach you at the number you provided.”
The letter goes on to say Pearson must phone to reschedule a swab; if not, he’ll receive a refund.
Pearson maintains he never received a call from the company.
CVS spokeswoman Monica Prinzing downplayed the incident in an email, saying it involved one lab handling a “small fraction of our overall volume.” She did not respond to questions about how many tests may have been lost.
“One of our independent lab partners experienced an issue processing a subset of samples for COVID-19 diagnostic tests,” Prinzing said. “This issue has impacted certain patients that performed a self-swab test at some of our CVS Pharmacy drive-thru COVID-19 test sites.”
Prinzing insisted CVS contacted patients to let them know of the error and to help them reschedule a new test if needed.
Private labs and pharmacies generally have no connection to the state when it comes to testing, so the state doesn’t track their tests except to tally the number conducted, a state Department of Health spokeswoman said.
Given the situation with COVID-19, CVS should be taking this kind of problem more seriously than it did, Pearson said.
When he learned his CVS test was lost, he went to a Department of Health testing site Wednesday. He should receive results in a few days.
Pearson said he also was tested in October after his wife, a nursing home employee, was potentially exposed to a co-worker who had contracted the virus. He received the results for that test in two days, he said.
“This is the only time I’ve ever had any problem getting any kind of test results,” Pearson said.
