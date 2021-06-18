The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 122 new cases of the coronavirus and six additional deaths, including a Los Alamos County man in his 80s.
Santa Fe County added six infections, while Bernalillo County had 35, San Juan County recorded 17 and Sandoval County logged 16.
In addition to the Los Alamos County death, fatalities were reported in Bernalillo, Curry, Otero, Quay and Torrance counties.
The virus has infected 204,698 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,316 deaths.
As of Friday, 95 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
