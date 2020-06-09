New Mexico lawmakers firmed up some of the logistical matters surrounding the upcoming special session Tuesday — and decided not to require themselves to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
During a meeting of the Legislative Council committee, legislators expressed concerns about potential testing delays and whether a lawmaker who tests positive could be prevented from being part of the session.
“I think we should be very cautious about this issue in terms of making a motion,” said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque.
Legislators did say, however, that they would encourage their colleagues to voluntarily get the COVID-19 test, and Legislative Council Service director Raúl Burciaga said testing would be made available. He added all legislative staff would be required to undergo the test.
Temperatures also may be taken at the Roundhouse door every day and social-distancing practices will be applied, such as using masks and keeping 6 feet of distance, Burciaga said.
“While we can’t mandate this, I just really think it’s important that we all, as a body here, send the signal to New Mexicans about how important it is to do everything possible when we are in a setting like this to do the social distancing, the masks and the testing,” Sen. Majority Leader Peter Wirth said.
Tuesday’s meeting came after various logistical questions have been debated for months over how the Legislature could safety meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bipartisan group, which includes top leadership from each chamber, approved several other measures, including deciding to close the state Capitol to the public during the session given the coronavirus outbreak.
They did vote in favor of allowing some members of the media to attend.
In the special session due to begin June 18, legislators are expected to tackle budget issues, as state finances are forecast to fall precipitously. The COVID-19 crisis has had a damaging effect on the economy and oil prices.
Lawmakers also could take up other items, including initiatives to help small businesses cope with the economic downturn and measures aimed at smoothing the voting process for November’s general election.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not yet announced the legislation that will be on the agenda for the special session.
On Tuesday, a group of education-related advocacy groups called the “Invest in Kids Now Coalition” urged Lujan Grisham to take up a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to tap the Land Grant Permanent Fund for early childhood education.
Last month, the governor expressed support for such an effort to help shore up the coronavirus-related revenue shortfall. If passed by the Legislature, voters would need to approve the measure.
The respective finance committees in the House and Senate are scheduled to meet the day before the full session begins to hash out how they’ll take on the budgetary challenges.
The committee meeting Tuesday did not address whether any of the meetings during the session itself will be held virtually, but House Speaker Brian Egolf said his chamber’s rules committee would meet June 18.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, has said previously the chamber would likely change its rules to allow lawmakers to attend sessions virtually if they choose, while senators have said they will likely meet in person at the Roundhouse.
One issue that attracted substantial debate Tuesday was whether to allow legislators to receive per diems for attending interim committee meetings held by videoconference.
A majority of the committee ultimately voted to allow members to receive the daily payments for the Legislative Council meeting Tuesday as well as a virtual Legislative Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Three Republican legislators voted against the motion.
Lawmakers said they would decide at a later date whether to allow per diems for virtual meetings of interim committees that take place after the special session.
Members of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and the Senate Finance Committee also will be able to receive per diems for attending in-person meetings scheduled for June 17.
“I think it makes a lot of sense that it be available to members,” said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, chairwoman of the House Finance Committee. “Looking at some of our agendas that are coming up in the near future, it’s an all-day deal.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, brought up a letter he had sent to Burciaga in April questioning whether Lujan Grisham had the authority to issue some of her executive orders to fund the state’s emergency COVID-19 efforts.
Citing state statute, the letter said governors can only make emergency appropriations of no more than $750,000, and said Lujan Grisham had exceeded her authority by calling for allocations above that amount, including a $20.8 million allocation for the Department of Health.
Townsend said the Legislative Council should take up the issue at its next meeting.
“The precedent is significant, and the council has to address it at some point,” said Townsend.
Burciaga responded that in addition to discussing the matter at a council meeting, the Legislative Council Service could request an opinion from the state Attorney General’s Office or draft a letter to the governor asking for clarification.
“Based on my personal view, that seems to exceed — well, it exceeds — the $750,000 appropriation that is listed in the statute,” Burciaga said about some of the executive orders.
Tuesday’s meeting was held virtually amid a number of technical issues, including loud audio feedback that occasionally drowned out the voices of lawmakers. Several legislators had trouble unmuting themselves to vote and the sound of sneezing could be heard at one point.
What kind of example are these legislators setting by not being required to wear masks, maintain distancing and get tested? Of course, the staff has to do it supposedly. And I can see getting per diem for interim meetings held virtually but no mileage--we are in a budget crisis here and every little bit helps.
I'd love to have the majority leaders introduce a bill amending the Riot Act to make clear that the governor cannot rule by decree indefinitely and must go to the Legislature for periodic reauthorization. Sooner or later, its not going to be just the GOP who says that enough is enough.
Absolutely, and those Health Emergency laws need a major revision too. We cannot have one person, dictatorial powers over all our lives for years with no oversight or checks and balances.
Exactly. Imagine the weeping and gnashing of teeth from Democrats if Steve Pearce was running the show and working under what might as well be the 1933 Enabling Acts.
The Guv has made the legislature irrelevant and useless, she is in charge of everyone's lives until she says she isn't, they are not needed, just stay home and let the tiny tyrant run everything, you have so far.
what a farce, and people are expected to follow them, they need to organize a riot at the round house, or protest, since, apparently is legal and untouchable, just dont hold a prayer service outside as you may get arrested
