New Mexico courts have begun preparing judges and lawyers for the possibility of people being sent into court-ordered quarantines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The state Department of Health could seek a court order to force a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness, or has been exposed to the virus, to remain isolated or quarantined under the Public Health Emergency Response Act passed in 2003, agency spokesman David Morgan said in an email Friday.
"It’s hard to anticipate every situation in which an isolation or quarantine order would be necessary, but generally speaking, we anticipate that most of these cases would involve a person who refuses to self-isolate or self-quarantine," Morgan said. "If the Department of Health becomes aware of someone who is infected or who is reasonably believed to have been exposed to the virus, and if that person continues to pose a threat of infecting others, we will take action to isolate or quarantine that person."
Morgan said the location where a person would stay during a court-ordered quarantine — whether at their home or in a hotel, for example — would depend on the person's circumstances. But he said the department is required to ensure food, shelter and medical care be provided to anyone who is ordered to isolate or remain in quarantine.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be subject to "isolation" orders, while people who had known exposure could face "quarantine" orders.
Family members of people in court-ordered quarantine would be allowed contact with the person in most cases, if they were willing to sign a waiver accepting the risks.
While the orders would be neither criminal nor civil — they would be assigned a new designation and coded with the letters PH — refusal to comply with them could result in fines or land scofflaws in jail.
"If DOH issues a public health order isolating or quarantining someone, we’re going to coordinate with State Police to ensure that the person complies with it," Morgan wrote. "So, there will be enforcement of any order of isolation/quarantine, whether it be a public health order or a court order. If someone somehow refuses to stay put despite an order, they can be jailed."
Dozens of attorneys who have volunteered to represent people in a quarantine case attended a webinar hosted by 2nd Judicial District Judge Nancy Franchini on Friday to learn what to expect.
Presenters included former Georgia Department of Public Health lawyer Sidney Barrett of Taos and Albuquerque attorney Ronald R. Bratton.
Bratton said the protocol for such orders would be similar to that for temporary restraining orders: The Department of Health could seek an order, and the court would grant it temporarily, with the understanding that a hearing would be held within five days. The department then would have to prove through "clear and convincing evidence" that the order was warranted.
No order would be valid for more than 30 days, Bratton said. But the department could seek multiple orders against the same person.
Two judges in each judicial district have been tapped to preside over the orders. In the First Judicial District, those judges are Bryan Biedscheid and Shannon Broderick Bulman according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
More than 50 New Mexico attorneys have volunteered to represent people who face such orders free of charge, according to Clifford Rees a retired state government attorney who helped draft the Public Health Emergency Response Act.
Rees said residents should "be reassured the legislative and executive branch have laid out the road map for a public health emergency response" that can be used to protect the community in the face of the pandemic.
But Santa Fe attorney Mark Donatelli said Friday that "depending on the circumstances and potential sanctions this could be an extremely dangerous practice."
"Hopefully the issuance of such orders would be rare if at all," Donatelli wrote in an email. "Once such an order is issued over a citizen's objections, people will think twice before they seek critical medical care and unreported cases will further jeopardize our collective health."
