The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Aug. 4 on whether the state can fine businesses that violate emergency public health orders spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of businesses sued Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and two Cabinet secretaries during the beginning of the outbreak, when only essential businesses were allowed to remain open. Any nonessential business that stayed open faced a fine of up to $5,000 a day.
In the lawsuit, business owners claimed that the state wasn't justified in threatening to fine them under the state's Public Health Emergency Response Act.
The state Republican Party helped organize the lawsuit, which was filed in the 9th Judicial District in Curry County, claiming the state's actions were devastating the economy and killing locally owned businesses.
Businesses involved in the lawsuit include K-Bob's Steakhouse in Clovis; Frontier Auto Inc. and Body & Sol Fitness in Lovington; Monroe's Restaurants in Albuquerque; Kemp's Investments and Colfax Tavern & Diner in Colfax County; and J. Jones Massage in Hobbs.
The problem is this provision:
12-10A-17. Rulemaking.
The secretary of public safety, the secretary of health and, where appropriate, other affected state agencies in consultation with the secretary of health and the secretary of public safety, shall promulgate and implement rules that are reasonable and necessary to implement and effectuate the Public Health Emergency Response Act
Seems a rather broad statement. The actual powers enumerated are narrow.
12-10A-6. Special powers during a public health emergency.
A. In order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people in the state during a public health emergency, the secretary of health, in coordination with the secretary of public safety and the director, may:
(1) utilize, secure or evacuate health care facilities for public use; and
(2) inspect, regulate or ration health care supplies as provided in Subsection B of this section.
B. If a public health emergency results in a statewide or regional shortage of health care supplies, the secretary of health may control, restrict and regulate the allocation, sale, dispensing or distribution of health care supplies.
C. The state medical investigator, after consultation with the secretary of health, the secretary of public safety, the director and the chairman of the board of thanatopractice, may implement and enforce measures to provide for the safe disposal of human remains that may be reasonable and necessary to respond to a public health emergency. The measures may include special provisions for embalming, burial, cremation, interment, disinterment, transportation and disposal of human remains. To the extent possible, the religious, cultural, family and individual beliefs of a deceased person or of the family of a deceased person shall be considered when disposing of human remains.
Ref. https://law.justia.com/codes/new-mexico/2006/nmrc/jd_ch12art10a-712b.html
