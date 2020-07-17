Top New Mexico legislators sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday, asking her to explain the legality of her decision to unilaterally authorize COVID-19 emergency spending “in excess of the statutory limits.”
The letter, signed by House Speaker Brian Egolf and Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen cites state law allowing appropriations of $750,000 "for each eligible and qualified applicant" when the governor declares an emergency.
It then calls attention to a March 27 executive order by Lujan Grisham to make available $20 million in emergency funds, an April 8 order to allocate $10 million more, as well as other unspecified orders to appropriate more than $750,000 each.
“Against this statutory and constitutional backdrop, the New Mexico Legislative Council respectfully requests a response from your office addressing the legal basis for any and all executive orders issued by your office that directed the Department of Finance and Administration to make available funds in excess of the statutory limits,” Egolf and Papen wrote.
The letter, obtained by The New Mexican on Friday, comes as some legislators and legislative staff have argued the governor overstepped her authority by approving some $30 million in state funds for use in New Mexico’s emergency response to COVID-19 without getting legislative approval.
The bipartisan Legislative Council, which Egolf and Papen co-chair, voted unanimously earlier this month to look into whether Lujan Grisham should have asked for authorization from the Legislature for the funds.
The Governor’s Office has argued it complied with state law and reiterated that position Friday.
“The state statute is very clear. It enables the governor to act quickly to provide relief during emergencies including designating unappropriated monies from the general fund,” spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said.
The Governor’s Office has said the state's All Hazards Emergency Management Act allows the executive to authorize amounts larger than $750,000 “if the situation warrants it” to “avoid or minimize harm in the event of an emergency.”
Republicans, who are a minority in the Legislature, have been arguing since early in the pandemic that the governor violated state law in the way her office had been spending, and they asked the Legislative Council to look into the matter.
When the panel did take up the issue, its Democratic members also voted to examine the issue, even as that meant they would question a governor from their own party.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, the state finance department has approved numerous emergency purchases exceeding $750,000, buying personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related goods and services.
For instance, a May purchase order shows the government spent $2.9 million to give Cochiti Pueblo broadband connectivity so residents and K-12 students could use the internet without having to go to the library and violate social-distancing measures.
Another set of orders, authorized in April and May, allocated $2.46 million to buy respirators and gloves.
The letter to the governor this week also said the state’s constitution “does not appear to provide any authority for the executive to make broad emergency funding designations that exceed the appropriation levels set by the legislature.”
The letter asked the governor to respond by Aug. 5 so legislators “may further analyze the separation of powers concerns that have been raised” before the next Legislative Council meeting tentatively set for Aug. 10.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.