Jaylene Quiles remembers the streets of Las Vegas, N.M., filled with some two dozen colorful floats and hundreds of participants and spectators at last year’s Pride Parade.
For many, the event was particularly special because it was the inaugural celebration of LGBTQ pride in the town of some 13,000 residents about an hour’s drive east of Santa Fe. Quiles, who served as grand marshal of last year’s parade, was hoping to recreate its kinetic energy with another celebration May 2.
But COVID-19 has made mass gatherings both risky and a violation of state mandates designed to stem the spread of the respiratory virus. Quiles canceled the parade and replaced it with a virtual celebration that will take place the same day.
“Last year’s event wasn’t a parade to say ‘hi and bye,’” Quiles said. “This is a parade of rights, and I have to continue it.”
The people involved, he said, “need to be seen. ... Their voices need to be heard.”
Pride, he said, can include people who have been forgotten or ignored, including women, neglected children and Dreamers — those who benefit from the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Quiles wants people interested in participating in the virtual Pride celebration to send him video, audio and photos to celebrate their gender identity and personal choices.
Quiles — who identifies as both transgender and nonbinary — grew up in Las Vegas, N.M., and graduated from high school there in 2000. He said those days were not easy for him, as he was often shamed and insulted by other students and adults. His hometown, he recalled, was a place where some had to hide their gender identity and preference for fear of being bullied or beaten.
He moved to Albuquerque, where he felt more accepted, and began taking part in that city’s annual pride celebration. Quiles returned to Las Vegas in 2010 and mounted an unsuccessful run for a seat on the City Council.
Now 37, Quiles said the May 2 virtual event, which will start at 11 a.m., has the potential to draw a lot more participants and viewers and can be relived in repeat screenings.
“We get to connect in a way that, even if we can’t touch, can be even more powerful and alluring,” he said.
Kat Garcia of Albuquerque, who said she came out as a lesbian at about the same time last year’s Las Vegas Pride celebration was happening, said she’s glad the event will continue.
“It’s about hope and love, and we need to come together with this COVID-19 happening right now,” she said. “We need to bring everyone together and bring more hope and more love together whether it’s virtually or in person.”
The Las Vegas Pride event is not the only one affected by COVID-19. Organizers of the Santa Fe Pride event, scheduled for June 27, rescheduled it for Sept. 19, said Kevin A. Bowen, president of the Human Rights Alliance, the main sponsor.
He said in an email the organization “will be doing a shortened schedule of events for the week of Sept. 13-20. ... We are also planning a small virtual event on June 27 for the community.”
Organizers of the annual Albuquerque Pride celebration, scheduled for June, recently announced they are canceling the event but will continue with the festivities in 2021.
