The Las Vegas City Schools Board of Education has unanimously voted to keep its students at home for the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes as school districts statewide determine whether to bring students back to the classroom after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week all schools could open their doors starting Feb. 8.
Schools may reopen with a hybrid-learning model in which no more than 50 percent of students are on campus at a time.
Las Vegas City Schools Superintendent L. Larryssa Archuleta said she received significant input from parents, teachers and students that indicated support for remote learning, which made the decision easier to make. The district received 905 responses from parents, Archuleta said, and nearly 80 percent preferred keeping their children at home.
Archuleta said 75 percent of teachers surveyed by the district said they supported remaining in remote learning, and a student representative on the board said most students felt the same way.
Archuleta added the state was in a far better position to open all schools in the fall, when coronavirus case counts are expected to be much lower than they are now.
“I think it’s the county’s perception that this is too soon,” Archuleta said, referring to San Miguel County. “There wasn’t a plan that led to reopening. It was just, ‘open.’ ”
The decision also means Las Vegas Robertson High School and Memorial Middle School cannot participate in extracurricular activities, including athletics, as the state Public Education Department mandated schools must use hybrid learning to take part.
