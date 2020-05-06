The mayor of Las Vegas, N.M., issued an executive order Wednesday requiring residents and visitors to wear face masks while in public to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In his executive order, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the move is "in the best interest of the City and the public health, safety and welfare of the City’s residents and visitors."
As of Wednesday, San Miguel County had four confirmed cases of the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
Anyone who doesn't comply with the order faces a $50 fine. The measure will remain in effect until May 20.
