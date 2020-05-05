The novel coronavirus has mutated into a new strain that is more contagious than the earlier virus from Wuhan, China, according to research led by Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The newer version of the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, swiftly spread from Europe to the East Coast and has been the chief source of infection throughout the world since mid-March, scientists wrote in a 33-page report.
People who had contracted the earlier virus that spread from China to Washington state might not be immune to this latest strain, the report said.
The new strain also could render current efforts to create a vaccine or treatment obsolete because much of the research is based on the older strain, the report said. The LANL-led teams conducted this study partly as “an early warning” to researchers who might be using outdated information while looking for a vaccine.
“The mutation … is of urgent concern,” the report said. “It began spreading in Europe in early February, and when introduced to new regions it rapidly becomes the dominant form.”
LANL officials could provide no answers to questions about the study Tuesday.
The lab's team was assisted by scientists from Duke University and the University of Sheffield in England. They posted their report on the website BioRxiv, where researchers share studies that haven’t yet undergone peer review to strengthen collaboration on pursuits such as finding medical treatments.
The coronavirus had led to more than 3.7 million cases and nearly 260,000 deaths worldwide by Tuesday evening, according to the latest data compiled by the international statistics site Worldometer. In the U.S., more than 1.2 million people had tested positive for the virus and more than 72,000 had died as of Tuesday.
So far, there’s no evidence the new strain is more deadly to individual patients. Sheffield researchers noted hospitalizations are about the same among those infected by the old and new viral strains.
Researchers also aren’t sure why the mutated virus is more infectious.
It is normal for a virus to undergo multiple mutations as it gets passed to new hosts with most of the changes having little or no significance.
Scientists found 14 mutations in the new coronavirus but focused on the one that altered the spikes the virus uses to penetrate a person’s respiratory cells. Spikes are significant because vaccines are now being developed to target them.
Strains bearing this mutation — known as D614G — are replacing the original Wuhan form rapidly and repeatedly across the globe, researchers wrote.
“D614G is increasing in frequency at an alarming rate,” the report said, “indicating a fitness advantage relative to the original Wuhan strain that enables more rapid spread.”
The study noted the original virus arrived a little before the new strain in New York and Washington, and by mid-March the morphed version dominated in both regions.
The authors say it’s not yet known whether the pandemic will behave similarly to the flu and wane when the weather warms and humidity levels rise. Because it’s a novel virus, people have no preexisting immunity, so it’s almost impossible to predict whether seasonal changes will have any impact on the spread, they wrote.
That makes it vital for researchers to stay on top of the mutations and address them in vaccine development, the authors said.
“The interventions under development now cannot afford to miss their contemporary targets when they are eventually deployed,” they said.
