Santa Fe County's COVID-19 case count on Tuesday was notable because it was so negligible.
As cases continue to fall in New Mexico, the Santa Fe area reported just 10 coronavirus infections — continued good news in the nearly year-long fight against the disease.
In all, the state had 314 cases and reported nine deaths. Since the crisis began in March 2020, 3,644 state residents have died.
Other counties, some that have had an even more difficult time than Santa Fe, also are reporting falling cases. In McKinley County, there were just four on Tuesday. In San Juan, 14.
Bernalillo County was the state leader, with 111. Three of the deaths reported Wednesday were from the greater Albuquerque area.
The state Department of Health said there were just 261 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico's hospitals.
