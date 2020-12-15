Jury trials in state courts will resume in February, the New Mexico Supreme Court said in an order issued Monday.
Such trials were suspended in November as a response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. While state courts remained open, they were limited to nonjury trials plus other civil and criminal proceedings through video and telephone conferencing.
“The Supreme Court and its Emergency Response Team constantly monitors public health conditions and will continue to take every step necessary to ensure courts safeguard New Mexicans needing access to the justice system,” Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said in a news release. “The right to a jury trial is a fundamental part of our democracy and we greatly appreciate the willingness of New Mexicans to carry out their civic duty as jurors.”
The order also restores lawyers’ ability to excuse a judge from presiding over criminal and civil cases filed on or after Jan. 1, 2021. The peremptory excusal rules were suspended in March to allow courts to manage caseloads during the pandemic by distributing them among all available judges.
