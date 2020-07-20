A state district judge in Carlsbad on Monday issued a restraining order temporarily stopping Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham from enforcing renewed COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining.
Less than three hours, later the governor responded, filing an emergency petition that asks the state Supreme Court to stay Judge Raymond L. Romero's order and keep the indoor dining restrictions in place until the Supreme Court can decide when the Department of Health has the authority to close businesses to protect the public health and whether the state's July 13 order doing so was legal.
"Sustained indoor contact in an environment where face-coverings cannot be worn, such as at restaurants, is unsafe," Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said in an email Monday afternoon. "A bad ruling by a judge doesn't change that. New Mexico business operators should continue to abide by the state's guidelines and restrictions; anything less is to risk the health and safety of employees, customers, their communities and indeed our entire state."
Judge Romero's order — issued in response to a petition for temporary restraining order filed by the New Mexico Restaurant Association and a handful of New Mexico restaurants — would stay the governor's July 13 order for 10 days.
If it remains in effect, eateries will have a legal basis to serve customers indoors for the next 10 days, but if the Supreme Court grants the governor's counter petition, that legal basis will not exist and any restaurant that serves patrons inside will still be in violation of the governor's July 13 order.
Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey said Monday afternoon he couldn't immediately say how fast the Supreme Court would be able to act on the governor's petition.
