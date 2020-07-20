The doors remain closed to indoor dining at New Mexico restaurants.
At least for now.
Hours after state District Judge Raymond Romero in Carlsbad issued a restraining order Monday that temporarily stopped Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham from enforcing her renewed ban on indoor restaurant dining, lawyers for the governor filed an emergency petition asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the judge's order and keep the ban in place.
The high court granted the governor's request late Monday afternoon, putting indoor dining off-limits once again as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.
The Supreme Court ordered the New Mexico Restaurant Association and a group of eateries around the state to file legal arguments in the case within a week and the Governor's Office to reply by July 30.
Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the governor, said in an email Monday, "Sustained indoor contact in an environment where face-coverings cannot be worn, such as at restaurants, is unsafe. A bad ruling by a judge doesn't change that.
"New Mexico business operators should continue to abide by the state's guidelines and restrictions; anything less is to risk the health and safety of employees, customers, their communities and indeed, our entire state," Stelnicki added.
The state had banned indoor dining in mid-March as the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered here. Restaurants were allowed to resume indoor seating — at 50 percent of capacity — June 1. But as COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket, Lujan Grisham announced July 13 that indoor dining would again be prohibited.
Restaurateurs have complained they are being unfairly targeted while other businesses remain open.
The restaurant association and a handful of restaurants had filed a petition July 14 in the state's 5th Judicial District Court, challenging the governor's authority to close them down.
In his order Monday, Romero wrote that the Governor's Office hadn't responded to the group's petition, a failure that normally triggers an automatic granting of a temporary restraining order.
Darren Cordova, an attorney representing the restaurant association and other plaintiffs, said his clients are not COVID-19 "deniers," but felt litigation was the only way to get a meaningful discussion with the Lujan Grisham administration after initial overtures yielded unsatisfactory results.
"The most important thing the restaurants and the New Mexico Restaurant Association are looking for is dialogue," Cordova said.
"How can we fix this problem, taking into account everyone's health and everyone's well-being? Our position isn't, 'This isn't really something to be worried about,' " he said. "Our position is, 'How can we serve and stay open and protect our clients' livelihood while being safe?' "
According to the group's petition, many restaurants don't have patios, so limiting them to outdoor seating effectively puts them out of business.
This is not the first time the administration has been challenged regarding its authority related to emergency health orders.
Several New Mexico businesses filed a lawsuit against Lujan Grisham and two Cabinet secretaries in May, claiming civil penalties for violations of emergency health orders are not authorized by the state's Public Health Emergency Response Act.
The New Mexico Supreme Court is scheduled to hold oral arguments Aug. 4 in that case — which was organized and funded by the state Republican Party.
"Today's court order demonstrates once again that the governor cannot make up the rules day-to-day when it comes to her Public Health Order," state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement issued Monday.
"We have said all along that restaurants and other mom-and-pop businesses have been singled out unjustly during this pandemic. … The governor's inequitable and punishing decisions these past few months have done irreparable damage to hundreds of restaurants and other small establishments. The economic survival for many of these restaurants continues to hang in the balance."
So ridiculous. Let’s have indoor dining for 10 days and then what? The rapid response team has stated that there have been many positives among employees and we know from the experience of other states indoor eating is a problem. I understand these restaurants are hurting financially. Given the situation all kinds of businesses are but we are in a public health emergency. We must try and get our numbers down again. I doubt most restaurants will bother to open for 10 days or want to defy the governor’s order but we don’t need anything that will increase our case numbers. I hope this is resolved soon.
All the GOP-managed /owned restaurants will open for 10 days indoor dining, no problem. .
